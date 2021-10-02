West Virginia Holds off Herd in Exhibition Game

West Virginia takes down Marshall in first exhibition game of the fall season

The West Virginia Mountaineer baseball team hosted the Marshall Thundering Herd in an exhibition game Friday night. The Mountaineers held a 12-4 lead through seven innings before the game became unorthodox, with both coaches altering the lineup. Nonetheless, West Virginia beat Marshall 12-9 in nine innings of play.

West Virginia starting pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk began the game hitting leadoff hitter Luke Edwards, rewarding him with first base. Then, the Herd took advantage after Zach Gardiner delivered a single into left field and an errant throw back into the infield scored Edwards from first. Then, an RBI single from Ryan Leitch gave Marshall the early 2-0 lead.

The Mountaineers answered in the bottom of the inning. Austin Davis hit a leadoff double that one-hopped off the left field wall, and then with one out, Victor Scott doubled off the right field wall to bring in Davis. Scott stole third, then Vincent Ippoliti hit a sacrifice ground ball over to short, tying the game.

Austin Davis doubled down the left field line in the third with one out, then stole third before Mikey Kluska hit a hard ground ball third baseman Eddie Leon could not handle, bringing Davis home for the 3-2 lead.

Grant Hussey and McGwire Holbrook flared singles into right field, setting up Kevin Dowdell for a three-run blast well over the right field wall to give West Virginia the 6-2 advantage in the bottom of the fourth.

West Virginia got the runs back the following inning when McGwire Holbrook doubled into left-centerfield and Dowdell singled up the middle, scoring Holbrook and Dayne Leonard hit an RBI single through the left side to push the lead to four. Austin Davis advanced the runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and consecutive walks scored another run before Alex Khan capped off a four-run sixth inning on a sacrifice fly to centerfield to give the Mountaineers a 10-4 lead.

The Mountaineers tacked on two more runs in the seventh to extend their lead to four after Ben Abernathy got the inning started with a leadoff single, then proceeded to steal second. Then, Tyler Cox delivered an RBI single to right field.

The score was 12-4 after seven innings before the two teams hit reset and batters started coming to the plate in no specific order.

However, in what would have been the eighth inning, the Herd put up five runs. Mazey appeared to leave junior left-hander Jake Carr in despite his accuracy issues in the top of the inning, walking two, hitting two and giving up two hits for the five-run frame.

Nonetheless, the Mountaineers held on to the 12-9 advantage through nine innings of play.

Notable Unofficial Stats

Austin Davis was 2-3 with a pair of doubles.

Kevin Dowdell went 3-3 with a couple of singles, a home run and four RBI’s.

Daye Leonard was 2-3 with an RBI.

West Virginia pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts.

The Mountaineers produced 13 hits.

West Virginia will be back in action for its second fall contest Sunday, Oct. 17, at Schoonover Stadium in Kent, OH, to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes.

