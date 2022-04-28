West Virginia, Kansas Series Opener Time Change

The series opener between West Virginia and Kansas has been moved up

On Thursday, Kansas University officials announced West Virginia's series opener versus the Kansas Jayhawks (17-24, 2-10) on Friday initially scheduled for 7:00 pm EST has moved up to 4:00 pm due to inclement weather potentially moving into the area later in the evening. Game two and game three remain intact with game two scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 pm and game three is set for 2:00 pm. All three games are streaming on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers (24-15, 7-5) are coming off a rare midweek loss to Penn State Wednesday night and are 3-5 in their last eight outings. Meanwhile, Kansas snapped a four-game skid with a 13-9 decision over Air Force on Wednesday.

