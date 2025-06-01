West Virginia, Kentucky Square Off Once Again for Spot in Super Regional On the Line
Clemson, SC – West Virginia and Kentucky will meet Sunday afternoon at 6:00 p.m. EST for a trip to the Super Regionals and the actions will stream on ESPN+.
The Mountaineers (43-14) won the first meeting against Kentucky on a walk off sacrifice line drive to centerfield from sophomore Armani Guzman for the 4-3 decision.
West Virginia followed with a 9-6 win over regional host Clemson Saturday. The Mountaineers held a four-run advantage through five innings before Cam Cannarella and the Tigers produced a four-run sixth inning and claimed the lead in the seventh. However, Guzman came up clutch in the eighth, tying the game with an RBI double. Then, put up four runs in the ninth before holding off Clemson in the bottom of the frame.
Sam White leads the Mountaineers with a.358 batting average. The junior is 4-9 in the regional and went 3-5 with a double and two RBI against Clemson.
Kyle West came into the weekend leading the Mountaineers at the plate. Although he has just one hit in the last two games, he reached base twice against the Tigers and brought in the first of four runs in the first inning. The senior has clubbed a team-best 10 home runs on the season.
After hitting a slump in the back half of the season, Brodie Kresser’s bat has come alive. The senior is batting .500 (5-10) with an RBI and three runs.
Guzman has stepped up in the postseason. He his 4-7 with three RBI, including his aforementioned walk off and game-tying RBIs.
Following the loss to West Virginia, the Wildcats (31-25) bounced back with a 7-3 win over USC Upstate on Saturday and hammered Clemson Sunday afternoon 16-4 to advance to the regional finals.
Cole Hage leads the team in batting average (.318), home runs (12), slugging percentage (.578), On base percentage (.444), and stolen bases (16). The senior had one hit against WVU but has gone 3-7 with a pair of RBI in the last two games.
SEC All-Freshman selection Tyler Bell is hitting .301 batting average, leading team in doubles (17) and RBI (46) and is second on the team with 10 home runs.
On the mound, West Virginia and Kentucky will likely use multiple arms.
UPDATE: 6/1/25 5:29 p.m. EST
West Virginia has slated Robby Porco as the starter. He made his first appearance in over a month in during the season series finale against Kansas. The junior tossed four relief innings, notched five strikeouts and allowed just one hit. He pitched 1.2 innings in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship where he gave up three runs, two of which were earned. Of note, Porco started the season in the weekend rotation.
The Mountaineers still have plenty of relievers available. Freshman Mac Stiffler 14 appearances under his belt and Sabins mentioned redshirt JJ Glascock could get an opportunity. Regardless, the first-year head coach will ride the hot hand.
As for Kentucky, the Wildcats are turning to Scott Rouse. He has three starts in 14 appearances and owns a 5.57 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 42 innings.
