West Virginia Holds Off and Upsets Regional Host Clemson
Clemson, SC – After taking a four-run lead, the West Virginia endured five unanswered runs by the Clemson Tigers (45-17), but the Mountaineers (43-14) tied the game in the eighth before taking the lead with four runs in the ninth for the 9-6 win Saturday night.
West Virginia captured the lead in the top of the first inning. Junior leadoff hitter Sklyar King was beaned on the 0-2 pitch and junior Logan Sauve followed with a single to left-centerfield to place runners at the corners. Then, senior Kyle West put the game’s first run on the board with a ground ball to second, senior Jace Rinehart delivered an RBI double down the right field line and junior Sam White capped a three-run first with an RBI single to right field for the 3-0 advantage.
The Mountaineers added a run in the fifth when senior Brodie Kresser singled up the middle and a bunt from sophomore Armani Guzman led to a single before Sauve hit a ground ball through the hole for an RBI single and a 4-0 lead.
Clemson got on the board in the sixth after senior Andrew Ciufo hit a leadoff single to centerfield and junior Cam Cannarella lifted the 3-1 pitch opposite field for a two-run home run.
After Kartsonas logged his seventh strikeout of the evening, WVU head coach Steve Sabins called right-hander Carson Estridge. The junior beaned senior Dominic Listi on the second pitch and walked sophomore Collin Priest to put two aboard and quickly exited the game.
Junior right-hander Reese Bassinger walked to the mound. On the first pitch, junior Jack Crighton slapped an RBI double to right centerfield, then junior Jacob Jarrell hit a sacrifice fly to left field to tie the game at four.
Clemson continued its momentum and took the lead in the seventh. Ciufo tripled to left-centerfield and Cannarella doubled off the left field wall for his third RBI of the night and a 5-4 lead.
The Tigers loaded the bases with one out and Sabins turned to sophomore Chase Meyer. The Mountaineers limited the damage and ended the inning on a 6-3 double play.
Kresser hit a leadoff single in the eighth, then with two outs and Clemson turning to its closer, senior Lucas Mahlstedt, Guzman placed an RBI double in left-center to tie the game at five.
In the ninth, senior Grant Hussey drew a two-out walk and White drove a two-RBI single to put the Mountaineers back on top 6-5. Then, on the 2-2 pitch Benjamin Lumsden added to the lead with an RBI single to right field and a 7-5 lead.
West Virginia loaded the bases and Clemson head coach Erik Bakich handed the ball to right-hander Joe Allen. The junior hit Guzman on the 2-2 pitch and follows suit on the second pitch to King to bring two runners across.
Bakich, again, called out to his bullpen and lefty B.J. Bailey took the mound. The senior ended the inning with a strikeout.
Clemson loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with two outs on the board after a single from Cannarella, a walk, and a hit batsman before Meyer walked in a run.
Sabins called in lefty Ben McDougal with a 2-0 count. The junior came back to even the count and on the 3-2 pitch, struck out Crighton to hold onto the 9-6 decision.
West Virginia will face the winner of Kentucky and Clemson on Sunday at 6:00p.m. EST.
