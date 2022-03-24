West Virginia, Marshall Rescheduled

The in-state matchup between West Virginia and Marshall is back on the calendar

On Thursday, The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the baseball team’s home game against Marshall has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 6, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets to the game at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum or on game day at the ballpark's box office.

Additionally, tickets to the originally-scheduled contest against the Thundering Herd on March 23, will be good at the gate on the game’s new date. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled game may exchange their tickets for a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineer Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

The Mountaineers open a three-game series against Youngstown State on Thursday night at home. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., while Friday’s game also will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s series finale commences at 4 p.m.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly