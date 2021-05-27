Sports Illustrated home
West Virginia - Oklahoma State Postponed

The matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma State has moved to Friday at 5 PM
Author:
Publish date:

Due to inclement weather expected in the Oklahoma City area on Thursday evening, the West Virginia University baseball team’s game against No. 22 Oklahoma State at the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship has been postponed.

The two teams will now meet on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The winner advances to Saturday’s semifinals, while the loser will take on Texas on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

