West Virginia Outlasts Kansas in Game One of the Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma City - The West Virginia Mountaineers kept their season alive after mounting a five-run comeback to defeat the Kansas Jayhawks 8-7 in game one of the Big 12 Conference Baseball Championship, advancing to the double-elimination round to face Texas on Wednesday.

Kansas grabbed the early 1-0 advantage in the top of the first when Maui Ahuna drove the 0-1 pitch into the deep part of the ballpark in left-centerfield for a triple, and Tavian Josenberger plated him with a double into right-center.

The Jayhawks jumped all over West Virginia starting pitcher Carlson Reed in the second. Tom Lichty got it started with a leadoff single. James Cosentino followed with a single into right field that was bobble by Austin Davis and allowed Lichty to score from first and Cosentino to take second. Conner VanCleave grounded to third, but a wide throw put runners on first and third. Then, with one out, Ahuna blasted a three-run home run, giving Kansas the 5-0 advantage. That ended the day for Reed, and Head coach Randy Mazey called out to the bullpen for freshman Ben Hampton, and he got out of the inning without relinquishing a hit.

Alec Burns got a run back in the bottom of the inning, driving a solo home run over the left field wall.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hudson Byorick smacked a leadoff single down the first baseline. Then, with two outs, three consecutive singles from Kevin Brophy, Tyler Doanes, and Austin Davis scored two before Matt McCormick drove a two-RBI triple off the right field wall, tying the game at five.

Kansas hurler Cole Larsen did not come out in the fifth, with Kansas head coach Ritch Price opting for Nathan Barry. Nathan Blasick blasted the 1-1 pitch opposite field off the left field wall for a triple and then, Byorick grounded over to second for the sacrifice RBI the 6-5 advantage. After Victor Scott beautifully laid a bunt down past the pitcher on the right side for a single, Price went back to the bullpen for Jayhawk Ace Ryan Cyr. He faced the minimum to get out of the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Cosentino drew a leadoff walk, then Ahuna tripled into the gap in left-centerfield, scoring Cosentino and Josenberger drove him in with a single to right field as the Jayhawks regained the lead, 7-6.

Hampton got into trouble in the seventh after Anthony Tulimero and Lichty produced back-to-back singles before recording the first out on a popup bunt from Cosentino. Mazey called on Noah Short to take the mound and got out of the inning, retiring the side.

Short gave up consecutive singles to begin the eighth, and as a result, Jacob Watters came in from the bullpen and ended the inning with consecutive strikeouts.

Cyr held West Virginia scoreless for 2.2 innings, but Price sent Daniel Hagerty to the mound in the eighth. Alec Burns git a hard groundball back up the middle for a one-out single, and Braden Barry came off the bench to pinch-run before Kevin Brophy flared a line drive down the left field line as a miscommunication from the throw over to second base allowed Barry to score from first, tying the game at seven.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, McIntosh was hit by a pitch and stole second before Nathan Blasick worked a one-out walk. Price called upon Jayhawk closer Jonah Ulane. He proceeded to walk Byorick to load the bases and then, after nine pitches, walked in the winning run as the Mountaineers survive, 8-7.

West Virginia will meet the regular season champion Texas Longhorns Wednesday at 4:00 pm EST.

