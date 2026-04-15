West Virginia, Penn State Set to Square Off in Hagerstown

The No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers (24-8) meet the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-23) at Meritus Park in Hagerstown, Maryland, Wednesday night. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. EST and the action will be aired on local radio affiliates and on the WVU Sports App.

West Virginia is 5-0 in midweek games this season, including notching wins over rivals Maryland and Marshall, and are on the heels of a series win at Texas Tech.

Gavin Kelly leads the Mountaineers at the plate with a .418 batting average, 16 doubles, 33 RBI and is tied with this week's Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, senior Sean Smith, as the club leader in home runs with five. The sophomore has recorded a hit in 29 of the 32 games this season, including 20 multi hit games and is currently riding a four-game multi-hit streak.

Paul Schoenfeld was hitting a team-high .422 with a club-leading 28 RBI heading into the series with Big 12 foe UCF, but has hit a bit of a slump in the last seven contests, batting .214 (6-28). The senior's .373 batting average and 30 RBI ranks second on the team while leading the Big 12 in triples with four.

Sophomore Matt Ineich, junior Tyrus Hall, along with Smith (.330), are hitting above. 300. Ineich (.341) leads the team in runs with 39, while Hall (.309) is third on the team in runs (31) and walks (24).

West Virginia is scheduled to start right-hander David Hagen. The sophomore has two starts of tossing a season-high three innings. After not allowing a run in his first six appearances this season in 9.1 innings of work, he's allowed three runs in the last two games in five innings. He holds a 2-0 record with a 1.88 ERA.

Penn State has lost eight of thier last 11 contests and are 3-3 in midweek matchups.

The Nittany Lions are led by outfielder Michael Anderson. The senior is hiting .380 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI. Jack Porter (.282) has hit a team-leading 11 doubles, while Jayden Davis and Bryce Molinaro are tied for the team lead in triples with two. Molinaro's nine home runs is second on the team.

Penn State is expected to start right-hander Mason Butash - his first start of the season. In his last four appearances. hes allowed two runs in 10.2 innings of relief.

Penn State leads the all-time series 73-46 and have taken three of the last five meetings.