How to Listen to WVU vs. Penn State: Start Time, + Starting Pitchers

Tonight, the 15th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers will be taking on the reeling Penn State Nittany Lions on a neutral field in Maryland. Unfortunately, this game will not be televised. You can, however, still listen to the game on radio where Andrew Caridid will have the call.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 15 West Virginia (24-8) vs Penn State (10-23)

Where: Hagerstown, MD — Meritus Park (4,000)

Dates/Times: Wednesday, April 15th at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: No TV broadcast

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected pitching matchups for today

WVU: David Hagen (2-0, 1.88 ERA, 13 K, 8 BB, 14.1 IP)

After six scoreless appearances to begin the year, Hagen allowed a pair of runs in three innings against Arizona two weeks ago and then one run in two frames against Marshall. If he can pitch efficiently and get through three innings, that would do wonders for the bullpen, who is already rested thanks to three strong starts over the weekend.

Penn State: Mason Butash (0-0, 5.60 ERA, 14 K, 10 BB, 17.2 IP)

Butash has made eight starts this season for the Nittany Lions, but hasn't gone deeper than 3.1 innings. He got roughed up in his first start of the year, allowing six runs in 0.2 innings to Kansas State, a game they would go on to lose by a 24-6 score. Since, he has been fairly solid pitching three clean outings, three where he gave up just one run, and one where he allowed two.