West Virginia Remains in Top 25
On Monday, the West Virginia University Mountaineer baseball team stayed steady at No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25.
The Mountaineers were scheduled to host a three-game series against Kent State March 5-7 but due to West Virginia being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference, the series was postponed, along with the game between Marshall on Tuesday, March 9th.
Sitting ar 4-3, West Virginia opened the season series with a split against Georgia State and took two games the following weekend at the Coastal Carolina University tournament, with the lone loss coming to the host school, Coastal Carolina, and collected wins over Kennesaw State and Bryant.
The Mountaineers welcome Central Michigan for a three-game series on March 11-13. The first pitch is set for Thursday, at 3:00 pm EST.
D1Baseball.com Top 25
1. Arkansas
2. Vanderbilt
3. Mississippi State
4. Ole Miss
5. Florida
6. UCLA
7. Georgia Tech
8. Miami
9. Texas Tech
10. Louisville
11. TCU
12. South Carolina
13. Oklahoma State
14. East Carolina
15. Tennessee State
16. Oregon State
17. Boston College
18. Virginia Tech
19. Texas
20. Florida Atlantic
21. LSU
22. UC Santa Barbara
23. West Virginia
24. Arizona
25. Notre Dame
