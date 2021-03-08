Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
West Virginia Remains in Top 25

West Virginia holds its spot in D1Baseball.com Top 25
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, the West Virginia University Mountaineer baseball team stayed steady at No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25. 

The Mountaineers were scheduled to host a three-game series against Kent State March 5-7 but due to West Virginia being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference, the series was postponed, along with the game between Marshall on Tuesday, March 9th. 

Sitting ar 4-3, West Virginia opened the season series with a split against Georgia State and took two games the following weekend at the Coastal Carolina University tournament, with the lone loss coming to the host school, Coastal Carolina, and collected wins over Kennesaw State and Bryant. 

The Mountaineers welcome Central Michigan for a three-game series on March 11-13. The first pitch is set for Thursday, at 3:00 pm EST.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

1. Arkansas

2. Vanderbilt

3. Mississippi State

4. Ole Miss

5. Florida

6. UCLA

7. Georgia Tech

8. Miami

9. Texas Tech

10. Louisville

11. TCU

12. South Carolina

13. Oklahoma State

14. East Carolina 

15. Tennessee State

16. Oregon State

17. Boston College

18. Virginia Tech

19. Texas

20. Florida Atlantic

21. LSU

22. UC Santa Barbara

23. West Virginia

24. Arizona

25. Notre Dame

