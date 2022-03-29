West Virginia Rolls Past Marshall

The West Virginia Mountaineers hit three home runs to coast to a 7-3 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd Tuesday evening.

The Mountaineers put up five runs in the second inning when Braden Barry ripped a two RBI double followed by Mikey Kluska blasting a two-run home run and Austin Davis hit a two-out solo shot to cap off the inning.

Barry collected his third RBI on the day on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, then Victor Scott hit his fourth home run of the season in the fifth, lifting the ball over right centerfield on the 3-2 pitch.

West Virginia starting pitcher Zach Bravo picked up his second win of the season after tossing six scoreless innings and allowing just three hits. Freshman Aidan Major took over in the seventh and gave up a solo home run Jordon Billups for the Herd's first run.

Marshall did some damage in the eighth, producing three runs while West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey went through four arms in the inning. However, Daniel Ouderkirk closed the door on any hopes of a Marshall coming back, with three strikeouts in the ninth as the Mountaineers take the first of two games this year versus the Herd 7-3.

