West Virginia's Historic Run Ends with Loss to North Carolina in College World Series

The West Virginia Mountaineers' (47-17) historic season came to end Wednesday afternoon after falling to the North Carolina Tar Heels (53-12-1) in the College World Series 12-7.

North Carolina seized the early lead after West Virginia starting pitcher Chansen Cole issued a walk to leadoff hitter Jake Schaffner. The junior stole second before junior Owen Hull hit a double to right centerfield to bring in the game's first run. Hull stole third but the throw got past junior third baseman Tyrus Hall as the Tar Heels took a 2-0 lead.

West Virginia got on the board in the bottom of the frame when junior Armani Guzman led the inning off with a walk, sophomore Gavin Kelly singled to left field, and senior Matthew Graveline hit an RBI single to centerfield.

Cole was run off the mound in the third after again walking Schaffner and give up a single to Hall and junior Gavin Gallaher drove in a run, prompting WVU head coach Steve Sabins to hand the ball to senior Ian Korn.

Junior Erik Paulsen kept the inning going with a single down the left field line before junior Copper Nicholson tripled of the right centerfield wall to bring in a pair of runs as the Tarheels raced to a 5-1 advantage.

North Carolina replicated its performance in the fourth with Hull collecting another RBI on a two-two double down the left field line and Gallaher following, ripping a two-RBI single to centerfield for an 8-1 lead.

The Tar Heels continued their dominance in the sixth. Gallaher registered his fourth RBI of the day after Hull tripled, setting up an RBI single through the left side. Then, junior Erik Paulsen delivered an RBI single right centerfield for a 10-1 UNC lead.

North Carolina added two runs in the seventh with senior Carter French picking bringing in a run with a double to right centerfield and Schaffner followed with an RBI single to right field.

West Virginia produced five runs in the bottom of the frame after Guzman beat out a throw on a ground ball to short for a two-out single. Kelly followed with an RBI triple off the right centerfield wall, and senior Paul Schoenfeld sliced an RBI single to left field. Then, Graveline and sophomore Matt Ineich worked both sides of the field for RBI singles. Ineich reached home on a passed ball to close the gap to six, 12-6.

Kelly homered in the eighth to inch the Mountaineers a little closer, but the Mountaineers could not come up with another rally as North Carolina took the 12-7 decision.