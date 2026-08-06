West Virginia to Meet North Carolina for First Time Since 1965

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the men’s basketball team will meet North Carolina in the Dick Vitale Invitational on Friday, Nov. 27 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.



The two programs have not met since Dec. 31, 1965. The Mountaineers won the matchup 102-97 in Raleigh, North Carolina, notching the fifth consecutive win against the Tarheels.



West Virginia and North Carolina have met five times throughout their storied histories with the Mountaineers winning five meetings. WVU won the first meeting on Dec. 28, 1949, with a 58-50 victory win in Raleigh, North Carolina, then squared off again on Jan. 15, 1951, claiming a 62-49 win.



The only meeting in Morgantown came the following season on Feb. 6, 1952. The Mountaineers posted away an 80-65 victory.



West Virginia obtained its first win over an AP No. 1 team on Dec. 21, 1957 after defeating No. 1 North Carolina, 75-64 in thee prestigious Kentucky Invitational Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.



This marks the first of two neutral site games for the Mountaineers in the State of North Carolina. The Mountaineers will face Wake Forest in Greensboro on Dec. 19 at First Horizon Coliseum.



Tip-off and broadcasting for the Dick Vitale Invitational will be announced at a later date.

The remainder of WVU’s nonconference schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

2026-27 Nonconference Schedule

Oct. 18 Maryland (exhibition)

Nov. 2 Niagara

Nov. 17 Auburn (Players Era 8)

Nov. 18 Kansas or UNVL (Players Era 8)

Nov. 19 Houston, Florida, or Notre Dame (Players Era 8)

Nov. 27 North Carolina

Dec. 1 Mercyhurst

Dec. 5 Virginia Tech

Dec. 9 Pitt

Dec. 13 Coppin State

Dec. 19 Wake Forest