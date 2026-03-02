West Virginia's Midweek Series Against Radford Cancelled, Marshall Scheduled

The two-game midweek series between West Virginia and Radford on March third and fourth has been cancelled and its place, the Mountaineers will now play at Marshall on March 4, with first pitch at 5 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday or Wednesday’s game can exchange that ticket for a ticket to a future regular season home game this season of equal or lesser value at the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. Exchanged ticket seat location is subject to availability.

Radford lost a member of its baseball program last week after freshman Joey Raccuia passed away in a car accident just miles away from the stadium on Thursday, Feb. 26. A memorial is planned for Monday afternoon and a celebration of life to follow.

The WVU baseball program and the WVU Department of Athletics express their condolences on the recent loss within the Radford Baseball program in a release by the athletics communications department.