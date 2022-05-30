West Virginia Snubbed

The Mountaineers did not receive an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament

The West Virginia University Mountaineer baseball team was not selected for the NCAA tournament Monday afternoon.

West Virginia finished the season 33-22 overall, including setting a program record 14 Big 12 Conference wins and finishing sixth in the standings. In years past, 14 league wins could have won a share of the Big 12 regular season title or at worst finish third.

The Mountaineers went into postseason play on a three-game winning streak, having swept Kansas State a few days prior to the Big 12 Championship opener and appeared to be firmly in the NCAA field of 64, needing just one win in the conference tournament to solidify its position in the NCAA tournament. However, West Virginia fell to Oklahoma 6-4 in game one, then dropped an 8-5 decision to Kansas State the following day in an elimination game, placing the Mountaineers squarely on the bubble. before falling out of the projections but the committee felt they did enough during the regular season.

The Mountaineers were sitting 50th in the RPI and the only team selected for an at-large bid with a higher RPI rating the WVU was Grand Canyon on 51. NC State also did not receive a bid despite an RPI of 36.

West Virginia last appeared in a regional in 2019 and is 11-26 overall in the NCAA tournament. The Mountaineers have never made it out of a regional.

