West Virginia Stays Alive with Win Over Wake Forest, Advances to Regional Finals

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (41-15) advanced to the Morgantown Regional final with a 10-5 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (39-21) Sunday afternoon.



West Virginia put the first runs of the game on the board in the bottom of the second inning when seniors Sean Smith and Matthew Graveline opened the frame with consecutive singles and a sacrifice bunt from Brodie Kresser moved both runners into scoring position. A wild pitch brought in the first run before junior Tyrus Hall sliced a line drive through the right side for an RBI as Wake Forest right fielder, sophomore Luke Costello, didn't pick it up off the turn cleanly, scoring another WVU run for a 3-0 lead.



Wake Forest scratched a run across in the third after junior Blake Schaaf ripped a leadoff doubled down the left field line and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from freshman JD Stein and junior Javar Williams scored Schaaf on a ground ball to first.



Wake Forest sophomore Matt Conte tied the game in the fourth after lifting a two-run home run over the right field wall.



West Virginia reclaimed the lead in the when sophomore Gavin Kelly worked the opposite field line with a one-out double to right field, then with two outs, smacked an RBI single back up the middle for the 4-3 advantage.



West Virginia broke the game open in the sixth. Sophomore Matt Ineich and Kresser opened the inning back-to-back singles and senior Ben Lumsden followed with a two RBI single down the left field line as the Mountaineers ran off Wake Forest starting pitcher Troy Dresser.



Freshman Evan Jones took the mound for the Demon Deacons and his appearance was brief after an RBI singles from junior Armani Guzman and Kelly. Head coach Tom Walter turn to freshman lefty Ryan Bosch. Senior Paul Schoenfeld battled through a full count for a sacrifice RBI fly to left field. Next, an errant throw on a pick off attempt at second brought in the speedy Guzman from second before Smith doubled to right field for his second RBI of the day to cap a six-run sixth inning for a 10-3 lead.



Wake Forest freshman Andrew Costello continued the fight with a leadoff home run in the seventh.



After West Virginia was down an arm after Maxx Yehl's early exit due to an injury on Saturday, Dawson Montesa had a gutsy performance. The junior took the Mountaineers into the eighth inning, recorded an out, and after 122 pitches and allowing four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts, head coach Steve Sabins handed the ball to senior Reese Bassinger.



The Demon Deacons added a run after a ground ball from Conte to short and an errant throw placed runners at the corners before a wild pitch brought the runner home.



Bassinger kept the pace on the mound as the Mountaineers advance to the reginal final with a 10-5 decision and will meet Kentucky for the second time in as many days. The first pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.