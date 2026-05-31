Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Wake Forest
It's do-or-die time for West Virginia and Wake Forest as they face off in an elimination game this afternoon in the Morgantown regional.
If you can't watch or listen to the game or you just want to keep up with everything that's happened in today's game, we've got you covered. Below, we will provide live updates and have the starting lineups posted for you.
GAME THREAD
TOP 1 (WF)
West Virginia's starting lineup
1. RF Armani Guzman — .301
2. 2B Gavin Kelly —.379
3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .344
4. DH Sean Smith — .315
5. C Matthew Graveline — .286
6. SS Matt Ineich — .299
7. 1B Brodie Kresser — .287
8. LF Ben Lumsden — .241
9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .275
SP Dawson Montesa
Wake Forest's *projected* starting lineup
Wake has not submitted its lineup yet.
1. CF Javar Williams — .343
2. RF Luke Costello — .309
3. 1B Kade Lewis — .361
4. 3B Dalton Wentz — .306
5. C Matt Conte — .275
6. LF Boston Torres — .312
7. DH Andrew Costello — .244
8. 2B Matt Schaaf — .325
9. SS JD Stein — .270
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_