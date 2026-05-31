Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Wake Forest

It's do-or-die time for West Virginia and Wake Forest as they face off in an elimination game this afternoon in the Morgantown regional.

If you can't watch or listen to the game or you just want to keep up with everything that's happened in today's game, we've got you covered. Below, we will provide live updates and have the starting lineups posted for you.

GAME THREAD

TOP 1 (WF)

West Virginia's starting lineup

1. RF Armani Guzman — .301

2. 2B Gavin Kelly —.379

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .344

4. DH Sean Smith — .315

5. C Matthew Graveline — .286

6. SS Matt Ineich — .299

7. 1B Brodie Kresser — .287

8. LF Ben Lumsden — .241

9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .275



SP Dawson Montesa

Wake Forest's *projected* starting lineup

Wake has not submitted its lineup yet.

1. CF Javar Williams — .343

2. RF Luke Costello — .309

3. 1B Kade Lewis — .361

4. 3B Dalton Wentz — .306

5. C Matt Conte — .275

6. LF Boston Torres — .312

7. DH Andrew Costello — .244

8. 2B Matt Schaaf — .325

9. SS JD Stein — .270