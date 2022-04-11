West Virginia Steadily Climbing into the Rankings

The West Virginia Mountaineer baseball team has won eight of their last 10 games and is currently riding a five-game winning streak, highlighted by a series sweep over Big 12 Conference foe Baylor over the weekend. It marked the first time the Mountaineers had swept a league opponent since 2016 against Texas.

Now, sitting at 20-10 overall and atop the Big 12 rankings with a 5-1 conference record, the Mountaineers are starting to garner some national attention but have plenty of work to do to get into the national spotlight.

On Monday, out of the five Division I baseball polls, only Collegiate Baseball had WVU in the top 25 at No. 24, while receiving votes in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll.

The Mountaineers continue to rise in the RPI rankings, jumping eight spots over the weekend to 41.

"I don't even pay attention to that stuff, said head coach Randy Mazey following the series finale win over Baylor. "We just try and win one game at a time, and it's early," said head coach Randy Mazey following the series win over Baylor. Being in first place right now literally means nothing. It just means we've played pretty well so far but that doesn't mean we're going to play well next weekend. I just told them, if you get complacent in this game, it has a way of kicking you in the gut. So, we're going to keep playing like we're not playing as good as we are. You need to practice like you're not very good and play like you are pretty good, and when we practice this week, we're going to practice like we're not very good and still trying to get a lot better."

West Virginia is back in action on Tuesday as the Mountaineers travel to State College to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6:00 pm, and will be streaming on Big 10 Plus, before taking on No. 4 Oklahoma State in a three-game weekend series with game one on Friday the first pitch set for 6:30 pm at Monongalia County Ballpark.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly