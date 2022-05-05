West Virginia Survives, Walks Off University of Charleston

The West Virginia Mountaineers (27-16) nearly were the victims of an upset by Division II foe, the University of Charleston Golden Eagles, Wednesday evening. It would take two runs in the bottom of the ninth for the Mountaineers to walk away with 3-2 decision.

“That was a really good game,” said West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey. “We didn’t play bad. We pitched pretty well, only had two walks, struck them out about 14 times, played good defense, got nine hits, just a lot of guys left on base, but we played pretty good.”

West Virginia loaded the bases in the first and the third inning but Charleston starting pitcher Campbell Spradling and the Golden Eagles defense kept the Mountaineers off the board.

In the fourth, Ean Smith was beaned by reliever Robby Shepherd before a pair of infield singles from Dayne Leonard and Tevin Tucker, again, loaded the bases. Then, Austin Davis delivered a sharp groundball in the hole between second and third but a nice stop from Charleston shortstop Braxton Boddorf kept the ball in the infield, but a run scored as West Virginia grabbed a 1-0 lead.

West Virginia freshman right-hander Will Watson making his first career start. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Charleston manufactured two runs in the seventh when WVU reliever Aidan Major hit Eric Chartier to put the leadoff hitter on first. Then, Giano Zuccaro laid down a bunt to move Chartier to second before Drew Klaserner singled up the middle, tying the game at one. Klaserner stole second before Pete Costigan delivered a single, placing runners at the corners, then Andre Martinez laid a bunt down the first base line, freezing first baseman Grant Hussey and scoring the go-ahead run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Mazey placed Kevin Dowdell as the leadoff pinch-hitter, and he powered the tying run well over the right field wall for his first Mountaineer home run. Then, J.J. Wetherholt singled into right-centerfield with one-out, stole second before McGwire Holbrook brought him on, driving the 3-2 pitch into centerfield for a single, bringing Wetherholt around third to score as the Mountaineers survived a scare, 3-2.

“You win games by getting hits with runners in scoring position and that’s what we didn’t do tonight and to be honest with you we haven’t really done that a whole lot this year,” said Mazey. “We beat Kansas the other day by hitting three solo homers with two outs and nobody on base. We need to get hits with men in scoring position.”

Mazey credited Charleston for their play and knew they were a good team coming in and after watching them, believed they’re a good team.

“They hosted a regional last year. They’re ranked in the top 15 and they’re winning a lot at a high level,” said Mazey.

West Virginia is back in action Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark as the Mountaineers host the University of Texas Longhorns at 6:30 for game one of a three-game weekend series. Game two is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 and the series finale is set for Sunday at 1:00 pm.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly