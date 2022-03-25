West Virginia Sweeps Youngstown State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8) picked up their first series sweep of the season after taking both games of a doubleheader over Youngstown State (9-1) Friday afternoon. WVU won the first game of the three game series Thursday night, 6-4.

"Good game for the Mountaineers. We had 11 stolen bases (in game two). Watters did a great job - established him as a starter. All the relievers attacked the strike zone. Really good three wins for us."

West Virginia took game one of the doubleheader 9-3 behind the bat of freshman Grant Hussey, going 2-4 at the plate with a pair of two-run home runs.

"The first one, I was in my two strike approach - it was a fastball down and in, and I just got the head out on the fastball and hit a line drive over the 325 out there," said Hussey. "On the second home run, it was middle-middle, he just missed his spot and I did the same thing."

Starting pitcher Ben Hampton collected his fourth win of the season, tossing seven innings with five strikeouts, allowing just two runs on five hits.

The Mountaineers kept the momentum rolling in game two, producing six runs on four hits while YSU committed three errors in the first three innings. Additionally, setting a program record, during the Big 12 era, with 11 stolen bases.

West Virginia broke the game open in the sixth with seven runs, receiving help from the Penguins with two hit batsmen, three walks and two errors but the Mountaineers capitalized with doubles from Victor Scott and J.J. Wetherholt and singles from Tevin Tucker and Mikey Kluska.

Wetherholt led the Mountaineers in the second game with four RBIs, including the three RBI double, and four stolen bases as West Virginia cruised to a 13-2 victory.

Jacob Watters picked up win number two in just his second start of the season, and it marked his first win as a starter after transitioning from closer to starter last week. He went five hitless innings, allowing no runs and struck out five.

