West Virginia Takes Advantage of Extra Opportunities to Edge Pitt 3-2

Pittsburgh - The West Virginia Mountaineers (23-12) aggressive baserunning swiping 10 bases on the afternoon and Pitt's two errors in the eleventh inning evened the Backyard Brawl regular season three-game series with a 3-2 decision over the Panthers (21-14) Wednesday inside PNC Park.

In the top of the third, consecutive one out singles from Tevin Tucker and Austin Davis, then a fielder's choice by J.J. put runners at the corners with two outs before a passed ball scored Tucker to give West Virginia the early 1-0 lead.

West Virginia freshman Aidan Major began the fourth but after a leadoff walk, head coach Randy Mazey handed the ball to Zach Ottinger. Major finished the afternoon, tossing three hitless innings with five strikeouts.

Pitt tied the game in the fifth when Jeffrey Wehler delivered a two-out double into right-centerfield followed by an RBI single to leftfield from Tatem Levins.

West Virginia reclaimed the lead in the sixth after Dayne Leonard drew a two-out walk and he took second on a wild pitch. Grant Hussey was hit by a pitch, putting runners at second and third. Pitt third baseman Cameron Barto was caught sleeping as Leonard stole second but the errant throw over to third from reliever Tyler Kennedy allowed Leonard to score.

The Panthers evened the game at two in the bottom of the inning. Chris Sleeper took the hill in place of Ottinger, worked two innings, allowed one run on two hits, and a strikeout. Sleeper recorded the first out before Josh Overbeek worked a one-out walk followed with a triple from Dom Popa.

West Virginia and Pitt both left the bases loaded in the ninth, leaving a combined 23 baserunners as the game headed to extra innings.

In the tenth, Nathan Blasick hit a deep drive into left-centerfield just outside the reach of a diving Nick Giamarusti from centerfield, dropping for a triple. However, the Mountaineers came away empty handed.

Ben Abernathy walked to the mound in the bottom of the frame, he walked one with one out but struck out two to end the inning.

The Mountaineers regained the lead in the eleventh when Tevin Tucker reached on an errant throw from short, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Austin Davis and a slow roller by J.J. Wetherholt to second caused the Pitt defense problems - the flip from the glove over to first went by reliever Quin Konuszewski as Tucker scored.

Abernathy went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning as the Mountaineers grabbed the win 3-2.

West Virginia is back in action Friday in the first of a three-game series as the Mountaineers head to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, with the first pitch set for 7:30 pm EST. Game two is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 and Sunday is set for 2:00.

