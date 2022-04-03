Skip to main content

West Virginia Takes Big 12 Opening Series over No. 12 TCU

The Mountaineers grab game three over 12th-ranked Horned Frogs 5-2

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10, 2-1) take game three and the series over the No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs (19-9, 6-3) Sunday afternoon to open Big 12 Conference play. Zach Bravo collects his third win of the season and reliever Trey Braithwaite picks up save number two on the year. 

West Virginia manufactured two runs in the top of the first when Austin Davis hit a leadoff infield single, stole second before Victor Scott singled back up the middle scoring Davis. Then, singles from Grant Hussey and McGwire Holbrook plated Scott to give the Mountaineers the early 2-0 lead.

The Mountaineers added three runs in the fourth after Mikey Kluska hit the hole between third and short for and RBI single and Tevin Tucker hit the top of the left field wall to bring in two runs, extending West Virginia's lead 5-0. 

TCU put up a run in the bottom of the inning following back-to-back walks from starting pitcher Zach Bravo and an RBI single from designated hitter Bobby Goodloe.

Bravo was pulled in the sixth after hitting Tommy Sacco to begin the inning. Chase Smith entered the game, struck out one, before head coach Randy Mazey called in Trey Braithwaite to take the mound to face Luke Boyers while the count was full. One pitch put another runner on and a sacrifice groundball put another run on the board for the Horned Frogs. 

Braithwaite held the Horned Frogs hitless in the final three innings to clinch the game and the series 5-2. 

West Virginia is back in action Wednesday evening as the Mountaineers host the Marshall Thundering Herd at 6:30 inside Monongalia County Ballpark. 

