West Virginia Takes Down Miami (OH) - Sweep Series

The West Virginia Mountaineers (20-23) grabbed momentum in the first inning with two runs and kept the Miami (OH) RedHawks at arm’s length for a 6-3 decision Saturday evening and the two-game series sweep.

Matt McCormick bounced a high groundball just over the pitcher as second baseman Will Vogelgesang charged in to make the play - his momentum aided the throw wide over to first, pulling Jacob Hensor off the bag for an infield single. Paul McIntosh drew a walk to give, putting runners at first and second with one-out, then Hudson Byorick hit a hard groundball by Hensor for a two-RBI double to put the Mountaineers up 2-0 in the first.

Miami responded in the top of the second after West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton walked the leadoff hitter, Cole Andrews. Then, Parker Massman singled into left before Nate Stolze drove a two-out RBI into centerfield.

Victor Scott answered in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot over the centerfield wall to put the Mountaineers back up two, 3-1.

West Virginia added a run in the fourth when, with two outs, Victor Scott got a base hit up the middle, proceeded to steal second before Tyler Doanes drove him in with a single into centerfield, stretching the lead to three.

In the top of the six, Brian Zapp started the inning, flaring a double down the right field line. He advanced to third on a groundball to short and was brought home on a sacrifice RBI from Vogelgesang.

The Mountaineers again responded in the bottom of the inning after Austin Davis beat out an infield grounder for a single before Paul McIntosh ripped a single to the left field wall as Davis hustled around the base pads and scoring with ease, pushing the West Virginia lead back to three, 5-2.

In the seventh, Austin Davis picked up his second hit on the day with a bunt just past the pitcher on the right side and Matt McCormick drove a single into centerfield to give the Mountaineers two on with no outs. Miami Reliever Tyler Bosma walked consecutive batters that brought another run and extended the Mountaineer advantage 6-2.

Hampton tossed six innings, struck out six, and only giving up two runs. Adam Tulloch took the mound in the seventh. Miami loaded the bases after drawing a couple of walks, but Tulloch came out of the inning unscathed. However, the RedHawks were able to chalk up a run in the eighth after Krause drew a leadoff walk, Tyler Wardwell hit a one-out single, and a wild pitch put runners on second and third before a sacrifice to left field by Stolze cut the deficit back to three.

Tulloch was pulled in the ninth after a bunt and a single put two on with no outs. Noah Short took the hill – struck out two. Then, Jacob Watters came in for the final out as the Mountaineers held on 6-3.

