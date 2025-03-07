West Virginia Welcomes Kennesaw State for a Three-Game Series
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia will put its unbeaten record on the line when Kennesaw State rolls into Kendrick Family Ball Park for a three-game series, with game one set for Friday at 2:00 p.m. EST, game two is slated for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST and the series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 12:00 p.m. EST. All the action will stream on ESPN+.
The Mountaineers (12-0) are coming off a four-game sweep over Queens (NC) in three different locations around the greater Charlotte area. Seniors Jace Rinehart and Brodie Kresser had a phenomenal weekend. Rinehart collected eight RBI and a pair of doubles and has a team-best .435 batting average and Kresser went 9-14 (.643) with three doubles and six RBI to up his batting average to .425.
Senior lefty Griffin Kirn improved to 2-0 the season after recording 10 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings of work and currently holds a 2.04 ERA with a team-high 16 strikeouts. Meanwhile, junior right-hander Carson Estridge (2-0) has yet to allow a run this season after tossing 15 inning this season in relief.
Kirn is scheduled to take the mound in the series opener and Kennesaw State is expected to counter with junior right-hander Braden Osbolt (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 12 K, 2 BB, 14.2 IP)
Gavin Van Kempen is slated for Saturday. The senior right-hander is 2-0 with 2.70 ERA and 14strikeouts. Kennesaw State freshman right-hander Ty Bayer (1-1, 3.46 ERA, 12 K) will make the start for the Owls (5-9).
Senior Chris Cole is hitting a team-best .352 with a pair of triples while redshirt senior Nate Anderson and senior Cam Suto have three home runs apiece.
West Virginia leads the all-time series 2-1. This is the first series weekend series between the two programs.