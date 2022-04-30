West Virginia's Offense Evens Series with Kansas

Lawrence, KS - Following a 7-3 loss in the series opener Friday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers delivered four home runs, two from Freshman Grant Hussey, in a bounce back 10-7 win over the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday evening.

West Virginia put a run on the board in the top of the first after J.J. Wetherhold and Victor Scott hit consecutive doubles to grab the early 1-0 advantage.

Kansas answered in the bottom of the inning after three consecutive hits, capped off with a two RBI double down the right field line from Caleb Upshaw, giving the Jayhawks the 2-1 lead after one.

Grant Hussey lifted his first home run of the game in the second inning to tie the game at two.

Then, McGwire Holbrook blasted a solo home run in the third to regain the Mountaineer lead 3-2. Dylan Ditzenberger tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot over centerfield.

In the fourth, consecutive walks from Cole Larson put two aboard for the Mountaineers before Austin Davis smacked a three-run home run over the leftfield wall to reclaim the Mountaineer lead 6-3.

Kansas tied the game in the bottom of the inning, and it started with a leadoff solo shot from Cooper McMurray. West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton recorded his fifth strikeout, then walking the next Jayhawk batter before head coach Randy Mazey called out to his bullpen for Chris Sleeper.

Tavian Josenberger came out aggressive, swinging on the first pitch, singling through the right side and placed runners on the corners before Dylan Ditzenberger hit a hard groundball down the third base line for an RBI double, and Maui Ahuna knotted the game on a sacrifice ground ball.

Cooper McMurray recaptured the Jayhawk lead in the fifth with his second solo home run.

In the sixth, Mikey Kluska worked a leadoff walk, Tevin Tucker singled on the first pitch, placing runners at the corners, then Austin Davis doubled to left centerfield to tie the game at seven. Victor Scott hit an RBI infield single, and Tevin Tucker scored on a passed ball to cap off a three-run sixth inning.

Sleeper kept the Jayhawks off the board through seven and Chase Smith came in the final two innings holding Kansas hitless while Grant Hussey provided a little cushion with a solo blast in the ninth as the Mountaineers picked up the win 10-7.

The series deciding game three is scheduled for Sunday with the first pitch set for 1:00 pm EST. The series finale will be streaming on ESPN+.

