West Virginia's Rally Falls Short at Campbell

Cambell's five run fifth inning is too much for the Mountaineers to overcome

West Virginia trailed 8-5 heading into the ninth and put the tying run on second base. However, despite having runners on second and third with no outs, the Mountaineers fell short to the Campbell Fighting Camels 8-6 in game one of a three-game weekend series.

An error in the first opened the door for an RBI double for freshman Grant Hussey to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Tevin Tucker led off the inning, taking first after he was hit by a pitch. He proceeded to steal second, then moved to third after Austin Davis laid down a bunt. Davis stole second before J. J. Wetherholt grounded over to second for the sacrifice RBI. Then, Victor Scott placed a bunt just past the pitcher for an RBI single, stole second, setting up an RBI single from Hussey to extend the West Virginia lead, 4-0.

Campbell responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Ty Babin got the Fighting Camels going with a leadoff double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. West Virginia starting pitcher Michael Kilker walked Logan Jordan, putting running on the corners and ending the freshman's afternoon. Head coach Randy Mazey turned the game over to Noah Short. He gave up a single, but two sacrifice groundballs brought two across the plate.

West Virginia got into its bullpen in the fifth after Short gave up a run on two hits, walked one, and hit a batter was enough for Mazey, calling in Beau Lowery. After giving up a single, Braithwaite took the mound. However, Campbell kept the momentum going, scoring in total five runs on four hits.

Jarrod Belbin's solo shot in the seventh gave the Fighting Camels a little more cushion, holding an 8-4 advantage.

The Mountaineers closed the gap in the eighth when Victor Scott reached first on a bunt, grabbed second on the errant throw to first, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sacrifice groundball from McGwire Holbrook.

In the top of the ninth, Braden Barry slapped a double into left field and scored after Alex Khan grounded over to short, but another high throw scored Barry and Khan moved to second. Tevin Tucker placed a bunt for a single, then stole second to give the Mountaineers runners at second and third with no outs. However, sophomore Ty Cummings took the hill and shutdown the Mountaineer rally, striking out two and a routine groundball to second ended the game.

The two clubs square off for game two Saturday at 3:00 pm and streaming on ESPN+.

