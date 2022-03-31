West Virginia's Winning Streak Upended at Pitt

After picking up a win in Huntington over Marshall on Tuesday evening, West Virginia (14-9) fell 9-6 at Pitt Wednesday night. The Panthers (13-10) opened the game with a six-run first inning before the Mountaineers tied the game in the fourth, but the Pitt bullpen settled in, holding West Virginia scoreless in the final five innings for the win, and ending the Mountaineers four-game winning streak.

West Virginia loaded the bases to begin the game but left the runners stranded. Pitt loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning and, then with two outs, Bryce Hulett flared a single into centerfield for a pair of RBIs followed by an RBI single from Jack Anderson before Brock Franks blasted a three-run home run, ending WVU starting pitcher Ben Abernathy's day and giving Pitt a six run first inning.

In the top of third, J. J. Wetherholt doubled down the left field line. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and Victor Scott drew a walk before Grant Hussey ripped a single through right side of the infield, scoring Wetherholt to put the Mountaineers on the board and runners at the corners.

Pitt head coach Mike Bell called out to his bullpen for his right hander Ryan Miller. Blasick hit into a double play but scored another run to cut the deficit to four, 6-2.

The Mountaineers tied the game in the fourth when Mikey Kluska drew a one-out walk, then Austin Davis singled into left field before Wetherholt delivered a groundball single through the right side as Kluska scored from second. Victor Scott stepped to the plate with two on and two outs and on the 2-0 count, blasted a three-run home run well over the right field wall, tying the game at six for a four run fourth inning.

Chris Sleeper took the mound in relief for Abernathy in the first. He held Pitt scoreless till the fifth when, with two outs, walked Jeffrey Wehler, and he advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Then, he walked Tatem Levins. Head coach Randy Mazey pulled Mazey for Noah Short. On the 2-1 pitch, Sky Duff ripped an RBI single to reclaim the Pitt lead.

Pitt tacked on two more in the sixth on a two-run shot from Levins, pushing the lead to three, 9-6.

The Pitt bullpen held West Virginia hitless in the final four innings to hold on for the 9-6 decision. The win marks the third straight for the Panthers after taking a doubleheader from No. 20 Clemson on Friday.

West Virginia is back in action on Friday in the first of a three-game series for the Mountaineers Big 12 Conference opener in Ft. Worth versus TCU, with the first pitch set for 7:00 pm EST. Game two is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 3:00 and game three is Sunday at 1:00 pm.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly