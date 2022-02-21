Skip to main content

Wetherholt Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

In his first collegiate at-bat, Wetherholt hit a solo home run over the left field wall in the win against Central Michigan on Friday and added a triple and a double over the weekend, going 7-for-13 (.538) in his first three games, including the home run during the Baseball at the Beach event in Conway, South Carolina.

In all, Wetherholt, who also was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday, tallied six RBI, scored four runs and stole two bases on the weekend. Additionally, he finished with multiple hits in all three games, helping the Mountaineers top CMU, 13-8, on Friday, Kent State, 8-3, on Saturday and Central Michigan again, 10-0, on Sunday.

With the honor, Wetherholt becomes the first WVU player to earn Big 12 Newcomer of the Week recognition since Tyler Doanes on May 14, 2018.

Baseball

Wetherholt Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

By Christopher Hall
47 seconds ago
