Who’s Still Standing on WVU Baseball’s Roster After Transfer Portal Closes?

The calendar has turned to July, which means the college baseball transfer portal has officially closed. There were a couple of surprising departures from West Virginia's roster, but no huge eyebrow raisers, as in guys who were consistently in the starting lineup or pitching rotation.

Here's a recap of who left and who returns.

Players who entered the transfer portal

WVU Athletics Communications

IF Zahir Barjam —> Houston

1B Ryan Maggy —> undecided

P Luke Lyman —> South Alabama

P Chase Meyer —> Arizona State

P Wyatt Mosley —> undecided

P Andrew Middleton —> undecided

P Mac Stiffler —> undecided

P Bryson Thacker —> Florida International

Zahir Barjam was the only "surprise" of the bunch, to be honest. He came to WVU as the top-rated recruit in the Mountaineers' freshman class, known for his hit tool. He earned some opportunities this season, but moving forward, it did seem difficult to find a spot for him in the lineup regularly with what West Virginia returns and what they are adding through the transfer portal.

The returning players

WVU Athletics Communications

Note: The class listed by each player's name is what they were in 2026. Also, there are players who are draft-eligible and may not return to WVU. They are highlighted in bold. Transfer portal/high school commits are not included on this list.

LHP: Maxx Yehl (R-Jr.), Joshua Surigao (So.), JD Costanzo (R-Fr.)

RHP: Dawson Montesa (Jr.), JJ Glasscock (R-So.), Chansen Cole (So.), David Hagen (So.), Bryson Hoff (So.), Bryant Yoak (So.), Hudson Cavallo (Fr.), Ben Goodacre (Fr.), JT Huether (Fr.), David Perez (Fr.), Brayden Robinson (Fr.), Weston Smith (Fr.)

IF: Armani Guzman (Jr.), Tyrus Hall (Jr.), Matt Ineich (So.), Jackson Ingram (R-Fr.), Sean Goldy (Fr.), Weston Mazey (Fr.), Matthew Robaugh (Fr.), Colton Sims (Fr.)

OF: Maxwell Molessa (R-Fr.)

C: Gavin Kelly (So.), Creed Erdos (So.)

There were some folks (not many) who were worried about potentially losing Gavin Kelly, simply because they've become accustomed to seeing some of WVU's best talents across all sports bounce for a "bigger" program or bag. He was never a threat to leave, as I mentioned multiple times last month, but those who were a little skeptical can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Beyond that, it's a good sign that West Virginia was able to hold onto some of its young talent that didn't get a ton of opportunities this past season, such as Matthew Robaugh, Colton Sims, Ben Goodacre, JT Huether, Maxwell Molessa, and Weston Smith.