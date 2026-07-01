Who’s Still Standing on WVU Baseball’s Roster After Transfer Portal Closes?
The calendar has turned to July, which means the college baseball transfer portal has officially closed. There were a couple of surprising departures from West Virginia's roster, but no huge eyebrow raisers, as in guys who were consistently in the starting lineup or pitching rotation.
Here's a recap of who left and who returns.
Players who entered the transfer portal
IF Zahir Barjam —> Houston
1B Ryan Maggy —> undecided
P Luke Lyman —> South Alabama
P Chase Meyer —> Arizona State
P Wyatt Mosley —> undecided
P Andrew Middleton —> undecided
P Mac Stiffler —> undecided
P Bryson Thacker —> Florida International
Zahir Barjam was the only "surprise" of the bunch, to be honest. He came to WVU as the top-rated recruit in the Mountaineers' freshman class, known for his hit tool. He earned some opportunities this season, but moving forward, it did seem difficult to find a spot for him in the lineup regularly with what West Virginia returns and what they are adding through the transfer portal.
The returning players
Note: The class listed by each player's name is what they were in 2026. Also, there are players who are draft-eligible and may not return to WVU. They are highlighted in bold. Transfer portal/high school commits are not included on this list.
LHP: Maxx Yehl (R-Jr.), Joshua Surigao (So.), JD Costanzo (R-Fr.)
RHP: Dawson Montesa (Jr.), JJ Glasscock (R-So.), Chansen Cole (So.), David Hagen (So.), Bryson Hoff (So.), Bryant Yoak (So.), Hudson Cavallo (Fr.), Ben Goodacre (Fr.), JT Huether (Fr.), David Perez (Fr.), Brayden Robinson (Fr.), Weston Smith (Fr.)
IF: Armani Guzman (Jr.), Tyrus Hall (Jr.), Matt Ineich (So.), Jackson Ingram (R-Fr.), Sean Goldy (Fr.), Weston Mazey (Fr.), Matthew Robaugh (Fr.), Colton Sims (Fr.)
OF: Maxwell Molessa (R-Fr.)
C: Gavin Kelly (So.), Creed Erdos (So.)
There were some folks (not many) who were worried about potentially losing Gavin Kelly, simply because they've become accustomed to seeing some of WVU's best talents across all sports bounce for a "bigger" program or bag. He was never a threat to leave, as I mentioned multiple times last month, but those who were a little skeptical can now breathe a sigh of relief.
Beyond that, it's a good sign that West Virginia was able to hold onto some of its young talent that didn't get a ton of opportunities this past season, such as Matthew Robaugh, Colton Sims, Ben Goodacre, JT Huether, Maxwell Molessa, and Weston Smith.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_