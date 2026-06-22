Talented WVU Freshman Infielder Zahir Barjam Enters Transfer Portal

Coming into Monday, there hadn't been any big surprises as far as the transfer portal is concerned for West Virginia. Perhaps first baseman Ryan Maggy was a bit of an eyebrow raiser, but the departure of infielder Zahir Barjam is certainly one that caught everyone off guard.

According to D1Baseball.com, Barjam has entered the portal.

Barjam signed with the Mountaineers as part of their 2025 recruiting class and was widely considered to be the top recruit in that class, being ranked 154th nationally by Perfect Game. He was also ranked the top shortstop in South Carolina and the No. 2 player overall by the same publication.

His freshman campaign at West Virginia

WVU Athletics Communications

The 5'10", 195-pounder appeared in just 25 games on the season, making four starts. He went a respectable 9-for-33 at the plate with four doubles and three RBI, but did strike out nine times and walked just once. Barjam was often used as a pinch hitter, but would be lifted for a pinch runner on several occasions.

Why Barjam may have decided to transfer out of West Virginia

While he was a shortstop at the high school level, it was not something that seemed likely for him in Morgantown. Matt Ineich manned the position this year, and with Owen Henne (Seton Hill transfer) and potentially other newcomers in the mix, he wasn't going to fill in there. Even if Matt Ineich doesn't move over to second, there will still be games where Steve Sabins wants to get Gavin Kelly out from behind the plate, so he'll continue to see action there. Playing third base isn't happening either due to the elite glove of Tyrus Hall, and JUCO product Colin Coonradt looks poised to take over at first.

Getting him some work at catcher could have been something they tried, but with Kelly returning and the addition of Tennessee transfer Cash Williams, it would be an uphill battle for playing time there, too. Positionally, it's hard to find a spot for Barjam to slot in, which is tough because of how much potential he has with the bat. Putting him at DH could have been an option, but WVU may have that role reserved for JUCO power bat Ryan Piekutoski.

There's also the possibility that he wants to play closer to home as well.

Barjam will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.