Wren Baker Announces Contract Extensions for Mark Kellogg, Steve Sabins & Jen Greeny

Aside from a disappointing year one for Rich Rodriguez that ended in a four-win campaign, it was a pretty solid year all the way around for West Virginia in 2025-26.

They saw tremendous progress in volleyball, which doubled their win total to finish .500, saw the baseball team go to the College World Series for the first time in school history, and the women's basketball team won the Big 12 tournament and hosted in the NCAA Tournament. Now, all three of the coaches leading those respective programs have cashed in on a new contract.

"Steve Sabins is extended. Mark Kellogg's extended. Jen Greeny's extended," WVU athletic director Wren Baker said in an appearance on 3 Guys Before the Game. "Three coaches that are doing really great things. Jen Greeny is building a volleyball program that we know needs a strong foundation — has not ever really had the success we'd like for it to have, and she's doing a great job. And Mark Kellogg and Steve Sabins are two coaches that all they've done is win. Really, really excited. It's been a great year across our Olympic sports in terms of success, so to be able to lock up the future with those coaches is really awesome.

"We negotiate fair terms, and there's commitment on both sides," he said when asked about buyouts. "There's a buyout if the coach terminates for convenience. There's a buyout if the institution terminates for convenience. Generally, in those, we try to keep those on a ratio, kind of 2:1. If we terminated that day, they would owe us half that, but depending on the coach, the time, and the situation, you're in a competitive market. But I think the Board was comfortable with the risk/reward, the compensation levels, and all that in those coaches."

Baker confirmed that Kellogg is in place for six more years, and Greeny was given two additional years. When asked about Sabins, he said it was five or six years.

Sabins is 91-33 in two seasons as the Mountaineer skipper, leading them to back-to-back super regionals, a regular season Big 12 title, and of course, to Omaha,

Kellogg has been a model of consistency, having won 25+ games in eight of his 11 seasons as a Division I head coach. In three years at West Virginia, he has compiled a record of 78-23, guiding the Mountaineers to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and Top 25 finishes.