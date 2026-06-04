Wren Baker Is Giving Fans Even More Reason To Support WVU Baseball On "Randy's Ridge"

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball program is on the cusp of making even more history. Not only is the program just two wins away from clinching their first trip to the College World Series in program history, but they are also hosting super regional games for the first time in school history. West Virginia baseball is quickly becoming America’s team with the rowdy crowds that have shown up for the team's postseason games. However, it’s the fans who can’t get into the stadium that are making headlines.

The hill above Kendrick Family Ballpark has been dubbed “Randy’s Ridge” by WVU baseball commentators Andrew Caridi and Jake Weghorst. The ridge is, of course, named after former WVU baseball head coach Randy Mazey, who built the program from the ground up and is still a huge part of why the Mountaineers have been so successful the past few years. The ridge has allowed hundreds of fans who cannot get into the stadium due to the ballpark's limited capacity to still show out for the Mountaineers.

WVU athletic director Wren Baker took to X on Thursday to announce that, along with some new amenities on the hill, WVU Athletics will be giving away food to those fans who show up early.

“I wish we could accommodate everyone inside Kendrick Family Ballpark. But Randy’s Ridge has emerged as a great (and free) alternative for many Mountaineers. We are adding portable restrooms & trash cans in the area. There will be 1000 FREE pepperoni rolls! Who knows, Coach Mazey himself might make an appearance. Be safe, have fun and as always Let’s Go Mountaineers!”

I wish we could accommodate everyone inside Kendrick Family Ballpark. But Randy’s Ridge has emerged as a great (and free) alternative for many Mountaineers. We are adding portable restrooms & trash cans in the area. There will be 1000 FREE pepperoni rolls! Who knows, @CoachMazey… https://t.co/uanV1ATE5d pic.twitter.com/Nbj2WmayWl — Wren Baker (@wrenbaker) June 4, 2026

Baker is hoping to draw even more fans to Randy’s Ridge than last week, with free pepperoni rolls, offering a chance to meet Mazey himself, along with bathrooms and trash cans to make the place a bit more practical. Randy’s wife, Amanda, saw Baker’s generous offer and decided to up the offering even more.

“Make that 1100 @wrenbaker ! Not the greatest in the kitchen but I can make a mean pepperoni roll for the best fans in the country,” Mazey said in reply to Baker’s X post.

Make that 1100 @wrenbaker!



Not the greatest in the kitchen but I can make a mean pepperoni roll for the best fans in the country! @WVUBaseball https://t.co/pVyVIq7GGu — Amanda Ross Mazey (@AmandaMazey) June 4, 2026

The university is pulling out all of the stops to recreate the unbelievable crowds that were on display last weekend. It’s hard to imagine that they would have had any shortage of fans anyway, but making the ridge more accessible and offering giveaways is sure to bring even more fans to the games. The legend of “Randy’s Ridge” continues to grow, and WVU baseball is on the verge of doing something they have never done before.

If the Mountaineers defeat Cal Poly twice this weekend, they will be headed to Omaha, and Mazey is a huge part of where they are and why the West Virginia baseball program will continue to reach new heights.

The series opener is scheduled for Friday at noon EST and game two is set for Saturday at noon with bot contests airing on ESPN2. A possible game three start time and broadcasting is to be determined.