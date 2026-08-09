Treysen Eaglestaff Plans to Enter Transfer Portal — But There's a Catch

One day, we will all live in a normal world of college sports. It may not be what we once knew, but there will at least be some rules in place and some sanity. Unfortunately, I don't think that's coming anytime soon. So until Congress actually takes action, chaos will continue.

On Friday night, Joe Tipton of On3 Sports reported that former West Virginia guard Treysen Eaglestaff is planning to make a return to college basketball following Judge Charlotte Sweeney's class-wide injunction for the 2022 class, giving him and others an additional year of eligibility. He plans to use that year, however, somewhere else and will try to enter the transfer portal.

Eaglestaff did not enter the transfer portal when it was open back in the spring, so his plan to transfer is not going to be as smooth as he'd probably like.

At first, there was discussion that there would be a one-week transfer portal window for those 2022 members, but Judge Sweeney clarified her ruling, stating, "The Court’s order does not enjoin the operation of transfer rules. As the plain language of the preliminary injunction order and this order make clear, the Court’s injunction concerns only the implementation of the Rule (as defined in the preliminary injunction order) and any Bylaw that prohibits Plaintiffs and Class Members from competing in a fifth season of collegiate athletics."

With West Virginia saving its final roster spot for Brenen Lorient, there is no room for him to return to Morgantown. So if he wants to play another year at the collegiate level, he is likely going to have to take his case to court and seek a fifth year like Lorient and Javan Buchanan have, just in case Judge Sweeney's ruling is overruled, while also asking for the ability to enter the transfer portal.

Honestly, I'm not even sure if it's right to even call Eaglestaff a former Mountaineer. Is he still one until he's not? I mean, he played with the New York Knicks in the NBA's Summer League with West Virginia next to his school name, and isn't officially in the transfer portal yet, so he's not necessarily a "free agent" either. Who knows? The one thing we know for certain is that Eaglestaff will not be returning to the Mountaineers in 2026-27.

In 35 games for WVU this past season, Eaglestaff averaged 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.