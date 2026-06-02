America's Team? WVU's Tradition of Singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" Goes Viral

Singing John Denver's "Country Roads, Take Me Home" after a win became a tradition for West Virginia during Rich Rodriguez's first stint in Morgantown as the Mountaineers' head football coach. Because it's only been a tradition for a couple of decades, most college sports fans around the country are unaware of it, and also don't know that the song is only played after a Mountaineer win.

One of the reasons is that the TV broadcast typically moves on to the next game or show that is slated right behind it on the schedule, but last night, after beating Kentucky in the Morgantown Regional, ESPN2 kept it there at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Tom Hart and Jensen Lewis, who were on the call, did a great job of going silent for a couple of moments to share the incredible moment with those watching at home, giving folks the full experience of the tradition that means so much to West Virginians. And boy oh boy, did it go viral. Notable college sports analysts and national outlets were posting about how incredible it was and how, for some, it sent chills down their spines.

Country Roads Goes Viral

I know we get lost in the chaos of NIL and the transfer portal



But, listening to West Virginia’s Armani Guzman, a young man from New York, singing ‘Country Roads’ is so darn wholesome.



College Sports still deliver pic.twitter.com/IwFyFqwodV — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) June 2, 2026

SING THAT SONG, WEST VIRGINIA!



What a moment in Morgantown. This is why we love college baseball ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GckCPLI9jT — ESPN (@espn) June 2, 2026

I can imagine few things in life better than walking it off in extras to beat a rival in a winner-take-all game to earn the right to host a Super Regional for the FIRST TIME EVER…



…and then singing “Country Roads” with your fans to celebrate it ALL.



College baseball, man. pic.twitter.com/zrg2OteQ32 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) June 2, 2026

I have never set foot in the state of West Virginia but every time I hear Mountaineers fans sing “Country Roads,” I get chills. Truly one of my favorite things in college sports. https://t.co/tBAqYGEVX2 — Joey Jones (@JJonesinGTown) June 2, 2026

5000 people singing Country Roads after advancing to Supers. Chills pic.twitter.com/u6VBKjwA1v — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) June 2, 2026

Elite Country Roads from the crowd at West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/UMhLOVe4Bx — Brandon Walker (@BFW) June 2, 2026

Is this the coolest postgame tradition in college sports? Genuinely asking because it’s going to be pretty damn tough to beat…



West Virginia & all the fans swaying, singing Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver



Chills, man… This is amazing pic.twitter.com/5OA2WxDelo — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) June 2, 2026

The entire WVU baseball stadium locking arms and belting Country Roads together was cool as hell.

Authentically theirs.

Those are the moments that crystalize why college sports are so awesome. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 2, 2026

There is no better postgame tradition in all of sports than West Virginia singing “Country Roads”. pic.twitter.com/SUTWhtHT2s — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) June 2, 2026

This entire West Virginia stadium singing “Country Roads,” together is absolutely badass. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 2, 2026

Very cool. Point for college baseball. pic.twitter.com/DhYVKfyaiF — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 2, 2026

I’m green with envy over something as cool as this. pic.twitter.com/m9ftEPKaPd — John Nabors (@JohnNaborsShow) June 2, 2026

I hope they win the entire freaking thing. The Country Roads thing is amazing. Entire crowd and entire team swaying.



Great scene. https://t.co/nJcxyRv0Hx — David Bearman (@DavidBearman) June 2, 2026

West Virginia’s entire stadium singing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ after a walk-off win is just EPIC — David Cone (@davidadamcone) June 2, 2026

CUE COUNTRY ROADS



This tradition absolutely rocks pic.twitter.com/OX5gHwaHyd — Road to CFB (@roadtocfb) June 2, 2026

There’s nothing in America like college sports. pic.twitter.com/8I9p5CDfZt — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 2, 2026

It just means more

WVU Athletics Communications

Yes, that's the SEC's slogan, but we're going to steal it here for a second because at West Virginia, it does mean more. There are no pro teams in the state, and oftentimes, those from outside of the state talk badly about West Virginia for no reason whatsoever. The one thing that makes the 1.8 million residents and those who moved elsewhere feel great is seeing the Mountaineers do well. It's a West Virginia vs. the world type of mentality.

Even Armani Guzman, a kid from New York, gets it.

He recorded the walk-off hit against Kentucky to win the game on Monday night, and while waiting to be interviewed by ESPN, he sang "Country Roads" in a shaky voice with tears in his eyes. He knows what it means to the state, and that song just hits all of the emotional chords, especially after a magical moment like his.

There are fans of other schools who were moved by the moment. So who knows? Maybe WVU will be America's team throughout the rest of the tournament.

Not gonna lie, this moment of Country Roads is pretty cool. College sports are fun — Deacon Sports (@DeaconSports) June 2, 2026

I’ve watched the last two West Virginia games, and I’m all in for the tournament.



Also, need to see “Country Roads” decked out in the old gold and blue at some point.



Big bucket list item. pic.twitter.com/nwvicrWdfK — Bennett | Glass (@GlassOfBennett) June 2, 2026

Im truly sorry @UKBaseball didn’t beat West Virginia. But I’m also not gonna lie. I love the song “Country Roads” and I was singing it loudly (thank God no one else heard it) when the game ended. https://t.co/rBPRL2Bkad — George Plaster (@georgeplastertn) June 2, 2026

With two more playings of John Denver, the Mountaineers will punch their ticket to Omaha in the College World Series for the first-time in program history. They will host Cal Poly in a best-of-three in the super regionals later this week. Dates and start times for the game will be announced soon.