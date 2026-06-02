America's Team? WVU's Tradition of Singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" Goes Viral
Singing John Denver's "Country Roads, Take Me Home" after a win became a tradition for West Virginia during Rich Rodriguez's first stint in Morgantown as the Mountaineers' head football coach. Because it's only been a tradition for a couple of decades, most college sports fans around the country are unaware of it, and also don't know that the song is only played after a Mountaineer win.
One of the reasons is that the TV broadcast typically moves on to the next game or show that is slated right behind it on the schedule, but last night, after beating Kentucky in the Morgantown Regional, ESPN2 kept it there at Kendrick Family Ballpark.
Tom Hart and Jensen Lewis, who were on the call, did a great job of going silent for a couple of moments to share the incredible moment with those watching at home, giving folks the full experience of the tradition that means so much to West Virginians. And boy oh boy, did it go viral. Notable college sports analysts and national outlets were posting about how incredible it was and how, for some, it sent chills down their spines.
Country Roads Goes Viral
It just means more
Yes, that's the SEC's slogan, but we're going to steal it here for a second because at West Virginia, it does mean more. There are no pro teams in the state, and oftentimes, those from outside of the state talk badly about West Virginia for no reason whatsoever. The one thing that makes the 1.8 million residents and those who moved elsewhere feel great is seeing the Mountaineers do well. It's a West Virginia vs. the world type of mentality.
Even Armani Guzman, a kid from New York, gets it.
He recorded the walk-off hit against Kentucky to win the game on Monday night, and while waiting to be interviewed by ESPN, he sang "Country Roads" in a shaky voice with tears in his eyes. He knows what it means to the state, and that song just hits all of the emotional chords, especially after a magical moment like his.
There are fans of other schools who were moved by the moment. So who knows? Maybe WVU will be America's team throughout the rest of the tournament.
With two more playings of John Denver, the Mountaineers will punch their ticket to Omaha in the College World Series for the first-time in program history. They will host Cal Poly in a best-of-three in the super regionals later this week. Dates and start times for the game will be announced soon.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_