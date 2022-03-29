Skip to main content

WVU adds Additional Game vs. Pitt

West Virginia and Pitt will square off on Wednesday

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the WVU baseball team has added a game at Pitt on Wednesday, March 30, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

First pitch at Charles L. Cost Field is set for 5 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow the Backyard Brawl action with live stats, found at WVUsports.com. Additional broadcast information will be posted on the baseball schedule page at WVUsports.com when it becomes available.

The Mountaineers are 110-92 all-time against the Panthers and have won six of the last seven meetings against Pitt. The two schools split the season series last year, 1-1.

Of note, Pitt is WVU’s most-played opponent in program history. The Mountaineers and Panthers also will meet on April 19, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, as well as May 10, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

WVU opens the week by traveling to Marshall for a Tuesday afternoon contest in Huntington, West Virginia. The in-state battle commences at 3 p.m., at the Kennedy Center YMCA.

