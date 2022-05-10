WVU and Pitt Square off for a Decisive Game 3

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (28-18) meet the Pitt Panthers (26-19) for a deciding game three in the Backyard Brawl series Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark, with the first pitch set for 6:30.

The two split the first two games of the season. Pitt grabbed the first win of the series on March 30th at Charles L. Cost Field 9-6 behind a six run first inning before West Virginia evened the series with a 3-2 win at PNC Park on April 20th.

Pitt has gone 5-5 since the last matchup while WVU is 5-6.

The Panthers are coming off a 2-1 home series over Duke after suffering a midweek loss to Oakland.

Tatem Levins leads the Panthers in home runs (13), RBIs (43), batting average (.319), slugging percentage (.602), and total bases (100). He is 1-5 at the [late against the Mountaineers with a home run, three RBIs and four walks in the first two games this season.

Bryce Hulett and Sky Duff are second on the team in batting average at .304, and Ron Washington Jr.'s 33 RBIs ranks second.

West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

West Virginia grinded out a salvaging series win over Texas on Sunday after enduring two losses in a doubleheader Saturday to the Longhorns capped off with a seven inning 11-0 decision.

McGwire Holbrook leads West Virginia at the plate with a .331 batting average and a .528 slugging percentage while freshman Grant Hussey has a team-best nine home runs and Victor Scott has a team-leading 40 RBIs. Scott also leads the conference with 35 stolen bases.

Dayne Leonard earned Big 12 Conference Co-Newcomer of the week after ripping four RBIs in the win over Texas.

West Virginia leads the all-time series over Pitt 111-93.

