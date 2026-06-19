WVU Baseball Didn't Catch Lightning in a Bottle — It's Building a Powerhouse

Sometimes a team gets lucky and reaches Omaha once and never gets back there again. Or maybe there's an extremely long wait before that second appearance comes.

The 2026 West Virginia Mountaineers aren't just a blip on the radar, a one-off. This is a program has steadily climbed over the last decade and a half, but certainly over the last five years.

WVU's five-year build-up

West Virginia On SI

2022: 33-22 (14-10)

2023: 40-24 (19-11) | Big 12 Champion, NCAA Tournament

2024: 36-24 (19-11) | NCAA Tournament, Super Regional appearance

2025: 44-16 (19-9) | Big 12 Champion, NCAA Tournament, Super Regional appearance

2026: 47-17 (21-9) | NCAA Tournament, Hosted Regional, Hosted Super Regional, College World Series Final Four

When you see the left-hand number in the win-loss column continue to get higher and higher, and the list of achievements gets longer, you know something special is brewing. This proves that what took place this year wasn't a one-time deal.

Each step of the tournament, they have knocked on the door before getting over the hump, including getting that first at-large bid in forever in 2017. They were close to making it in 2016, but fell short. In the Morgantown Regional in 2019, the grand slam allowed with two outs and two strikes in the ninth against Texas A&M cost them a chance to play in the regional final.

In 2024, they finally made it to a super, doing so for the first time in program history. It took a couple of tries before finally winning one and reaching Omaha, which they did this year. It may take a few trips to the College World Series before they can hoist a national championship trophy.

“It’s kind of gone the way it’s supposed to go," former WVU head coach Randy Mazey said on The Pat McAfee Show last week. "In 2017, we got an at-large bid to a regional for the first time in a hundred years or whatever. In 2019, we hosted for the first time in a hundred years. But it’s hard to win the first time you host a regional. It’s hard to win a super regional the first time you play in it because you have no experience. But all of a sudden you play in three of them, and you end up winning one. It’s hard to win in Omaha the first time you come because our kids aren’t used to seeing this. So sustainability is going to be the key. Experience in these championship environments go a long way.”

This program isn't going anywhere. The rest of the country will continue to hear more about this team over the years, and so much so that they eventually get tired of hearing, "Take Me Home, Country Roads." With an Omaha appearance under their belt, recruiting is going to take off and allow them to tap into a tier of players that they couldn't attract before.