WVU Baseball Places Three on NCBWA Preseason All-America Teams

Three Mountaineers earned preseason All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Friday, led by junior right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer, who was named to the second team. Junior outfielder Armani Guzman and graduate student pitcher Ian Korn both collected fourth-team recognition.

Meyer is coming off a standout sophomore campaign in 2025, finishing 9–2 with a 3.94 ERA and one save. He struck out 63 batters across 48.0 innings and has totaled 91 strikeouts in 67.1 career innings pitched.

Guzman appeared in 49 games last season and surged late in the year, earning Most Outstanding Player honors at the Clemson Regional. He finished the season batting .327 with two home runs, 22 RBI, and 27 runs scored, while leading the team with 17 stolen bases.

Korn joins the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer after four seasons at Seton Hill. In 2025, he was named Division II National Pitcher of the Year by the NCBWA, ABCA, and D2CCA after posting an 11–2 record with a 1.81 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 84.1 innings.

With the trio’s selections, West Virginia now has 14 players in program history to earn preseason All-America honors. It also marks the fifth time in the past six seasons that at least one Mountaineer has been recognized by the NCBWA.

West Virginia opens the 2026 season on Feb. 13 at Georgia Southern, before returning home to Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Feb. 24 to host Canisius.

