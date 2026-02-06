West Virginia Football’s Top 25 Recruiting Class Could Change the Program’s Trajectory

The traditional February signing period has passed, so now recruiting rankings have been finalized. According to the talent evaluators over at ESPN, West Virginia will close out the 2026 cycle with the 23rd-best class in all of America and the third-best in the Big 12 Conference, trailing only Texas Tech (13) and BYU (20).

A sign of a bright future in Morgantown?

For Rodriguez and his staff to land a top-25 class in their first full recruiting cycle, it shows that they're capable of reeling in the talent necessary to win in the Big 12. Everyone is worried about how WVU will be able to compete in this new world dominated by NIL, but they were at full revenue share last year and will be this year. The NIL packages they've been able to put together are competitive, although Rodriguez and AD Wren Baker know there's still a ton of room for growth. If this is the caliber of talent they're able to land with minimal time on the job and poor first-year results, just imagine what they can do when they get this thing turned around.

Second-tier names to know in the class

Everyone knows about RB Amari Latimer, OT Kevin Brown, and S Matt Sieg, but I want to show some love to a few guys from that next tier that are worth keeping an eye on.

WR Malachi Thompson - The Nitro, WV native is going to need some time to fill out his frame and develop. Once he does, he could become a legit top-three receiver in this offense.

OL Camden Goforth - I get Brian Jozwiak-type vibes from Goforth. Yes, I know he was a tackle, and Goforth is an interior lineman, but the toughness, mean streak, and no B.S. attitude are what led me to that comp.

LB Cameron Dwyer - Fast and physical. Plays like a live sledgehammer. He'll need to fill out a little as well, but man, the upside is real here.

CB Vincent Smith - Playing corner as a true freshman in the Big 12, or any Power Four league for that matter, is not easy. I believe he'll have a chance to do that, even if it's as the team's fifth or sixth option. Future multi-year starter who can be CB1.

With well over 40 high school players coming to Morgantown, it increases WVU's chances of having a higher hit rate. Sure, it also means you have more opportunities for misses, but if they can get, say, 20 or so to be quality Big 12 players, that's a massive win and will help change the direction of the program.

The 2026 signing class (does not include transfers)

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown, John Johnson III

RB: Amari Latimer, Lawrence Autry, Martavious Boswell, Chris Talley, SirPaul Cheeks

WR: Charlie Hanafin, Malachi Thompson, Robert Oliver, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm, Greg Wilfred

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Xavier Anderson

OL: Aidan Woods, Camden Goforth, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Kevin Brown, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya

DL: Carter Kessler, Cam Mallory, Yendor Mack, Jaylen Thomas

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Jeremiah Johnson

LB: Cameron Dwyer, Antoine Sharp Jr., Trey McGlothlin

CB: Makhi Boone, Simaj Hill, Vincent Smith, Rayshawn Reynolds, Da'Mun Allen

S: Jayden Ballard, Emory Snyder, Miles Khatri, S Da'Mare Williams, Rickey Giles, Matt Sieg

