Will Matt Sieg Play Both Ways in 2026? Latest Roster Update Hints at WVU's Plans

Nothing is official just yet, but we may have an idea as to how West Virginia plans to use two-way freshman star Matt Sieg in 2026.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez has been fairly transparent about how things will unfold for the Fort Cherry, PA native, including when he was asked about his addition on signing day, saying, "I think he probably saw there’s a great opportunity for him at safety," Rodriguez said. "And I told him, I think you’re good enough to play that, but also help us on the other side of the ball as well. We made a hard, late run at it. He’s going to be a whole lot of fun for our fans to watch.”

Matt Sieg

The expectation has always been that Sieg will focus on the defensive side of the ball first and foremost, but perhaps that's where he'll play 100% of his snaps as a freshman.

On the official WVU football roster, Sieg is listed as No. 3. Oklahoma quarterback transfer Michael Hawkins Jr is also listed with the No. 3. As you probably already know, you can have two players wearing the same number. That's been a thing in college football for a long time. Heck, even the Latimer brothers, Geimere and Amari, will both wear No. 1 next season.

The thing with Sieg is that he and Hawkins can not be on the field at the same time with the same jersey number. Now, he can switch into another jersey to be on the field with Hawkins, but he will have to report to the referee to do so. He could also switch his number before the season starts, so they can avoid having to do that.

Beyond the jersey number, though, comes the official position listing. Now, THAT is what I'm more intrigued by because, as previously mentioned, there's a workaround for the jersey ordeal. When he initially signed and was added to the roster, Sieg was listed as an athlete, as was John Johnson III. In one of the recent roster updates, his position has been changed to safety, and Johnson is now officially listed as a quarterback, as expected.

Again, nothing is definite. Just because he is listed as a safety doesn't mean he won't get any reps on offense. It does, however, confirm that the clear focus for him, at least at the start of his career, is going to be on the defensive side. Once he settles in and learns the scheme, he can work his way into the receiver room here and there if help is needed.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Amir Jenkins’ Defense Was the Secret Weapon in West Virginia’s Big Win Over Cincinnati

This One Adjustment May Be the Reason West Virginia’s Season Still Has Life

Stock Up, Stock Down: Who’s Rising & Falling After WVU’s Gritty Win Against Cincy?

West Virginia Could Secure Surprising Spot in Big 12 Standings by Beating Texas Tech

West Virginia Picked Third in the Big 12 Preseason Poll