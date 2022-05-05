Skip to main content

WVU Baseball Postseason Projection

The Mountaineers are playing themselves into the NCAA Tournament

On Wednesday, D1Baseball.com released its latest NCAA Tournament projections with West Virginia sitting as a three seed in the Blacksburg Regional Bracket. The host team, the Virginia Tech Hokies, have the one seed while Wofford sits at a two seed and coming in as the fourth seed and final seed is Fairfield. 

West Virginia is 26-16 overall, including a 9-6 Big 12 Conference record. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech (31-10) is ranked fifth nationally according to D1Baseball.com while Wofford has accumulated 31 wins and 13 losses, counting a 9-3 SOCON record and Fairfield is 24-17, including a 12-3 MAAC record. 

In addition to West Virginia, five other Big 12 Members are projected to make the postseason. Oklahoma State is slated to host a regional , Texas in Baton Rouge (LSU), Texas Tech at Coral Gables (Miami), TCU in College Station (Texas A&M) and Oklahoma at Fayetteville (Arkansas). 

