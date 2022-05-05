WVU Baseball Postseason Projection

The Mountaineers are playing themselves into the NCAA Tournament

On Wednesday, D1Baseball.com released its latest NCAA Tournament projections with West Virginia sitting as a three seed in the Blacksburg Regional Bracket. The host team, the Virginia Tech Hokies, have the one seed while Wofford sits at a two seed and coming in as the fourth seed and final seed is Fairfield.

West Virginia is 26-16 overall, including a 9-6 Big 12 Conference record. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech (31-10) is ranked fifth nationally according to D1Baseball.com while Wofford has accumulated 31 wins and 13 losses, counting a 9-3 SOCON record and Fairfield is 24-17, including a 12-3 MAAC record.

In addition to West Virginia, five other Big 12 Members are projected to make the postseason. Oklahoma State is slated to host a regional , Texas in Baton Rouge (LSU), Texas Tech at Coral Gables (Miami), TCU in College Station (Texas A&M) and Oklahoma at Fayetteville (Arkansas).

