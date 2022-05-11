WVU Baseball Postseason Projections

We look at where WVU lies in the Big 12 standings and the NCAA tournament seeding

We are in the final two weeks of the regular season and the West Virginia Mountaineers are sitting 29-18 overall and 10-8 in Big 12 Conference play.

On Wednesday, according to Baseball America, the Mountaineers were slated as a three-seed in the Baton Rouge Region with the host team, LSU, along with the second seeded Oregon, and rounding out the region as a four seed, the College of Charleston.

West Virginia has primarily been a three seed in multiple publications over the last month, but locations have varied from Blacksburg (Virginia Tech) to South Bend (Notre Dame). However, there's opportunities closer to home such as Charlottesville (Virginia), College Park (Maryland), and Louisville rather than Baton Rouge

West Virginia has a chance to not only move up in the NCAA tournament seeding but rise from fifth in the Big 12 standings in the final two weeks. This weekend the Mountaineers square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in a three-game weekend series, who are currently sitting fourth with an 11-7 conference record. Then, WVU meets a Kansas State squad fighting to stay in out of the Big 12 cellar in the final homestand before heading to Globe Life Park, the home of the Texas Rangers, for the Big 12 Conference tournament.

It's likely the Mountaineers will have to win five out of the next six games to solidify a top four spot seeding in the Big 12 Conference tournament, and a possible two seed, but it might require a sweep in one of the final two series. If West Virginia wins both series, they will need Kansas to avoid the sweep against TCU this weekend and against Texas in the final weekend of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech is also sitting at 11-7 but faces the current top team in the Big 12, Oklahoma State, on the road this weekend before meeting Oklahoma in their home finale.

If West Virginia were to finish Big 12 play 6-0, there is a chance the Mountaineers could capture the regular season title, if Oklahoma State were to have a late season collapse and drop four out of the next six games (Texas Tech/Baylor), TCU needs to lose one game versus Kansas and a pair of Texas Tech losses. Supposing the Mountaineers could finish out the season unblemished and a solid showing in the Big 12 Conference Tournament, they might find themselves hosting an NCAA regional. While Oklahoma State seems unlikely, second is still obtainable.

Nonetheless, the Mountaineers climb up the standings starts Friday in game one with the Sooners at 7:30 and will be streaming on ESPN+.

Big 12 Standings

1. Oklahoma State 13-5

2. TCU 13-8

3. Texas Tech 11-7

4. Oklahoma 11-7

5. West Virginia 10-8

6. Texas 11-10

7. Kansas State 6-12

8. Baylor 5-13

9. Kansas 4-14

The Big 12 standings are based on winning %

