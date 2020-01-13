MountaineerMaven
WVU Baseball Ranked in Top 15 of Preseason Rankings

Schuyler Callihan

A year ago, West Virginia baseball became a thing again. A very big thing. 

Head coach Randy Mazey has had this program on the right trajectory seemingly ever since he took over the program in 2013. He holds a record of 227-176 and is the schools fourth winningest coach in program history. During his first seven years on the job, he has guided the Mountaineers to new heights, including two Big 12 Championship appearances and two NCAA Tournament appearances. Also, for the first time since 1955, West Virginia hosted an NCAA Regional in 2019.

Today, the NCAA released a preseason Top-25 poll that positioned the Mountaineers at No. 15. 

It's safe to say that the respect has been earned. Now, it is time for the program to make the next big leap. They've been to conference championship games, they've been to the NCAA Tournament, now is the time for West Virginia to take home a Big 12 title or win a regional. 

The club returns a lot from the 2019 team that had arguably one of the best seasons in school history. However, with ace pitcher Alek Manoah off to the big leagues, the Mountaineers will have to find their next "stud" hurler. 

Mazey has produced some quality pitchers over the years, so don't expect for it to take that long for that problem to be resolved. 

West Virginia baseball is now gaining some national attention, will the attendance continue to rise in 2020? I'd say that's a safe bet.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Coach Mazey has done a lot in his time in Morgantown. Glad he is the captain of this ship that is heading towards Omaha

