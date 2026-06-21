WVU Baseball Transfer Portal Wish List: What’s Still Missing for 2027

Steve Sabins and the West Virginia coaching staff have done a really good job in the transfer portal thus far, filling the majority of their team needs for the 2027 season. There are, however, a few more areas that they could address before they close up shop and truly turn the page to recruiting the next class of high school prospects.

Lefty bullpen arm

One of the things that Steve Sabins said about a month ago was that having a lefty bullpen arm can really be pivotal in postseason play when you're going through the heart of another team's lineup that may be full of elite hitting lefties. If those guys struggle against southpaws, tear up righties, and you don't have a left-handed option to go to, you're in a tough situation. Perhaps Josh Surigao turns into that guy for the Mountaineers next season, but I don't think Sabins would want to put his eggs all in one basket. Plus, you have to replace Ben McDougal, who came on strong for WVU late in the year.

Power arm in the bullpen

The best pitching staffs in the country all have not just one, but multiple power arms sitting in the bullpen that can touch mid-high 90s. WVU was able to post the best pitching numbers in the Big 12 without it. Chase Meyer could have been that guy, but was dismissed from the team early in the year. Mac Stiffler struggled with control and was unable to carve out a role, and JJ Glasscock was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and has spent the majority of the season recovering from the surgery.

Corner infield/outfield bat

West Virginia is in a pretty good spot with newcomers Ryan Piekutoski (DH/3B), Colin Coonradt (1B/DH), Jack Cannon (RF), Seth Williams (OF), and the returning Tyrus Hall (3B), but one more option would give them plenty of depth and ways to fill out a lineup. Of that group, Coonradt is the only left-handed batter, so maybe adding another left-handed stick could make sense, especially since Coonradt is going to be in the lineup every day. Need to have a lefty bat that you can go to off the bench in certain situations.

With all of the pieces the Mountaineers have coming in either from high school or the transfer portal, I wouldn't expect there to be several more additions. They seem near the finish line.