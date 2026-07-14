The Eight Mountaineers Who Could be Selected in the 2027 MLB Draft

Six Mountaineers were taken in Major League Baseball's 2026 draft, if you include right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer, who left the team early in the year, and incoming freshman Kyle Casteel, who will have a difficult decision to make.

Could WVU's 2027 output top that? It's possible. Right now, I have eight guys who could be selected in next year's draft.

Pitchers

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LHP Robert Satin

Mountaineer fans are going to love what this dude brings to the table. Has a swagger to him and is going to be able to pitch deep into games. He averaged 5.9 innings per outing this past season and had two complete games. WVU has a track record of getting the most out of these Division II lefties. I think Satin will be another.

RHP JJ Glasscock

I felt that Glasscock was in line to have a breakout campaign this spring, albeit in a midweek role. Unfortunately, his season came to an unexpected end during non-conference play when he was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Assuming he can get back to 100% and be a similar version of the pitcher the coaching staff expected him to be this past season, he could, without question, be a top-10 round guy, at least in my eyes.

Position Players

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C/OF Gavin Kelly

Kelly is a lock to go in the first round, and it's probably safe to assume he's a lock to go inside the top-10 as well. He mashed the ball all year long and is continuing to do so this summer with Team USA's Collegiate National Team, currently hitting over .500. Posting similar or better numbers in 2027 could position him to be a candidate to go first overall.

OF Jack Cannon

Cannon was one of the nation's best hitters and base stealers this past season at Le Moyne. Now, he'll have an opportunity to prove he can do it on the biggest stage against the big boys. I think it's fair to expect some Paul Schoenfeld type of production with a little more pop and speed.

OF Armani Guzman

Signability may have been a reason why Guzman wasn't taken in the first 10 rounds of the draft, but regardless of the reasoning, I'd have to think MLB organizations will be champing at the bit to get him in the middle rounds next year. The lack of power is what will prevent him from being a super high pick, but he definitely has the talent to be selected.

1B Colin Coonradt

Coonradt has a ton of power and is continuing to put that on display this summer, belting six homers in 20 games so far in the Northwoods League. Should that power surge carry over into the 2027 season, he is going to be a coveted corner infielder in next summer's draft.

IF Matt Ineich

I'm not fully convinced Ineich has played his way into being a draft pick next year, but I think he is on the verge of doing so. No one has a better feel for the strike zone on WVU's roster and arguably in the entire Big 12 than him. The next step is going to be adding a little more pop and creating harder contact more consistently. My gut tells me he'll need two more years at West Virginia.

IF Ryan Piekutoski

Another power bat coming from the JUCO ranks, looking to prove he can hit top-notch pitching. It's not all slug with Piekutoski either. He's a good bat-to-ball guy, hitting .463 on the year, striking out just 22 times compared to 66 walks.