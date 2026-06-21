WVU Bolsters Roster with Four Transfer Portal Additions, Including Key Pitching Piece

Four players have officially joined the West Virginia baseball program for the 2027 season after signing over the weekend — OF Jack Cannon, P Griffen Paige, C/OF Cash Williams, and IF Owen Henne.

Here's a mini rundown on each of the newcomers.

OF Jack Cannon (Le Moyne)

Talk about an instant impact player- that’s Jack Cannon. He flew under the radar because he played at a low-major, but this dude can hit and quickly turn walks/singles into doubles via the stolen bag. As a matter of fact, Cannon finished 2nd nationally among all Division I players in batting average (.439) and steals (51). Expect him to take over in right field in what will be his final year of eligibility.

P Griffen Paige (Wright State)

Doesn’t it seem like every year the Mountaineers have a bulldog lefty starting pitcher? I think you can go ahead and peg Paige into that role for 2026. Two years ago, he dominated No. 1 nationally seed Vanderbilt in the Nashville Regional, limiting them to just one run across eight innings of work. This season, he put it all together and had an ERA of 4.14 while hitters hit just .199 off of him. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

C Cash Williams (Tennessee)

Coming out of high school, Williams was one of the top-rated catchers in the country. He did not appear in a game during his freshman year at Tennessee, so he will have all four years of eligibility remaining. As a senior, he hit a whopping .505(!) with 12 home runs, 48 RBI, and 26 stolen bases. Super athletic, toolsy player that can also play corner outfield, very similar to now former Mountaineer Matthew Graveline.

IF Owen Henne (Seton Hill)

Henne spent the first three years with the Griffins, where he totaled 13 homers, 116 RBI, and collected 162 hits in 458 at-bats, giving him a career average of .354. He’s been a tough out throughout his career, only striking out 55 times while drawing 64 walks. Not to mention, getting hit by a pitch 25 times. He’s pretty stout defensively at shortstop and could allow Matt Ineich to slide over to second base. He has one year of eligibility left.

West Virginia's 2026 transfer portal commits (not signed)

RHP Korey Alston (Odessa JC), RHP Austin Ziance (Marietta College)



NF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC)



OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC), OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC)