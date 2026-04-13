WVU Climbs Back in Top 15 After Taking Road Series at Texas Tech

It was another successful week for Steve Sabins and the West Virginia Mountaineers, who went 3-1. They took care of business against Marshall, winning by a convincing 12-2 score, and then went on the road and took two of three from Texas Tech.

Entering this week, the Mountaineers will carry a 24-8 overall record and a 10-5 mark in league play, which puts them two games out of first place behind Kansas. With their success last week, WVU has jumped back up into the top 15 in two of the three polls.

D1Baseball

1. UCLA

2. Georgia Tech

3. North Carolina

4. Texas

5. Georgia

6. Oregon State

7. Coastal Carolina

8. Florida State

9. Virginia

10. Texas A&M

11. Alabama

12. USC

13. Auburn

14. Oklahoma

15. West Virginia

16. Arkansas

17. Mississippi State

18. Kansas

19. Oregon

20. Florida

21. UCF

22. Southern Miss

23. Arizona State

24. Boston College

25. Ole Miss

Perfect Game

1. UCLA

2. Georgia Tech

3. North Carolina

4. Texas

5. Georgia

6. Oregon State

7. Coastal Carolina

8. Alabama

9. USC

10. Auburn

11. Florida

12. Florida State

13. West Virginia

14. Texas A&M

15. Mississippi State

16. Virginia

17. Oregon

18. Arizona State

19. Boston College

20. Miami

21. Kansas

22. Nebraska

23. Missouri State

24. UCF

25. Ole Miss

Baseball America

1. UCLA

2. Georgia Tech

3. North Carolina

4. Texas

5. Oregon State

6. Auburn

7. Florida

8. Georgia

9. Texas A&M

10. USC

11. Oklahoma

12. Coastal Carolina

13. Florida State

14. Arkansas

15. North Carolina State

16. Alabama

17. Mississippi State

18. West Virginia

19. Kansas

20. Southern Miss

21. Arizona State

22. Boston College

23. Virginia

24. OIe Miss

25. Liberty

What's on deck for the Mountaineers?

West Virginia will play its midweek game on a neutral field against Penn State this Wednesday at Meritus Park in Hagerstown, Maryland. The Nittany Lions will have their work cut out for them as they sport an abysmal 10-23 record and are coming off a series loss to Ohio State. West Virginia has won five of the past eight meetings with Penn State, but fell 3-2 last April in State College.

As for the weekend set, the Mountaineers will welcome in last place Houston to Kendrick Family Ballpark. The Cougars are 16-18 on the year, but have been up against it in Big 12 play with a 3-12 record. Two weekends ago, they won two of three against Texas Tech, but have been swept by Kansas, Baylor, and BYU.

First pitch between the Mountaineers and Nittany Lions is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. As for game one against Houston, Dawson Montesa will toe the rubber at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. If WVU takes care of business and goes 4-0 this week, they could be on the cusp of a top-10 ranking.