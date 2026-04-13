WVU Climbs Back in Top 15 After Taking Road Series at Texas Tech
It was another successful week for Steve Sabins and the West Virginia Mountaineers, who went 3-1. They took care of business against Marshall, winning by a convincing 12-2 score, and then went on the road and took two of three from Texas Tech.
Entering this week, the Mountaineers will carry a 24-8 overall record and a 10-5 mark in league play, which puts them two games out of first place behind Kansas. With their success last week, WVU has jumped back up into the top 15 in two of the three polls.
D1Baseball
1. UCLA
2. Georgia Tech
3. North Carolina
4. Texas
5. Georgia
6. Oregon State
7. Coastal Carolina
8. Florida State
9. Virginia
10. Texas A&M
11. Alabama
12. USC
13. Auburn
14. Oklahoma
15. West Virginia
16. Arkansas
17. Mississippi State
18. Kansas
19. Oregon
20. Florida
21. UCF
22. Southern Miss
23. Arizona State
24. Boston College
25. Ole Miss
Perfect Game
1. UCLA
2. Georgia Tech
3. North Carolina
4. Texas
5. Georgia
6. Oregon State
7. Coastal Carolina
8. Alabama
9. USC
10. Auburn
11. Florida
12. Florida State
13. West Virginia
14. Texas A&M
15. Mississippi State
16. Virginia
17. Oregon
18. Arizona State
19. Boston College
20. Miami
21. Kansas
22. Nebraska
23. Missouri State
24. UCF
25. Ole Miss
Baseball America
1. UCLA
2. Georgia Tech
3. North Carolina
4. Texas
5. Oregon State
6. Auburn
7. Florida
8. Georgia
9. Texas A&M
10. USC
11. Oklahoma
12. Coastal Carolina
13. Florida State
14. Arkansas
15. North Carolina State
16. Alabama
17. Mississippi State
18. West Virginia
19. Kansas
20. Southern Miss
21. Arizona State
22. Boston College
23. Virginia
24. OIe Miss
25. Liberty
What's on deck for the Mountaineers?
West Virginia will play its midweek game on a neutral field against Penn State this Wednesday at Meritus Park in Hagerstown, Maryland. The Nittany Lions will have their work cut out for them as they sport an abysmal 10-23 record and are coming off a series loss to Ohio State. West Virginia has won five of the past eight meetings with Penn State, but fell 3-2 last April in State College.
As for the weekend set, the Mountaineers will welcome in last place Houston to Kendrick Family Ballpark. The Cougars are 16-18 on the year, but have been up against it in Big 12 play with a 3-12 record. Two weekends ago, they won two of three against Texas Tech, but have been swept by Kansas, Baylor, and BYU.
First pitch between the Mountaineers and Nittany Lions is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. As for game one against Houston, Dawson Montesa will toe the rubber at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. If WVU takes care of business and goes 4-0 this week, they could be on the cusp of a top-10 ranking.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_