WVU Drops in Three Metrics Used for Postseason Seeding — Is Resume Still Host-Worthy?
West Virginia's loss to Kansas in the Big 12 championship game should not impact its NCAA Tournament resume and ultimately host a regional next weekend. However, the loss did result in a slight drop across the board in the DSR, KPI, and RPI — metrics the NCAA selection committee uses to determine seeding.
Quick Summary
DSR: 10th (down 1 spot)
KPI: 12th (down 1 spot)
RPI: 17th (down 2 spots)
Full DSR rankings
1. Georgia Tech
2. North Carolina
3. UCLA
4. Georgia
5. Auburn
6. Texas
7. Texas A&M
8. Florida
9. Kansas
10. West Virginia
11. Florida State
12. Mississippi State
13. Arkansas
14. Oregon State
15. Alabama
16. Wake Forest
17. Tennessee
18. Oregon
19. Ole Miss
20. Nebraska
21. Southern Miss
22. Oklahoma State
23. USC
24. Virginia Tech
25. Jacksonville State
Full KPI rankings
1. Georgia Tech
2. UCLA
3. Auburn
4. North Carolina
5. Texas
6. Florida
7. Georgia
8. Alabama
9. Texas A&M
10. Florida State
11. Mississippi State
12. West Virginia
13. Arkansas
14. Ole Miss
15. Souther Miss
16. Nebraska
17. Kansas
18. Wake Forest
19. Oregon
20. Oregon State
21. Oklahoma
22. Cincinnati
23. Tennessee
24. Miami (FL)
25. USC
Full RPI rankings
1. UCLA
2. Georgia Tech
3. Auburn
4. North Carolina
5. Texas
6. Alabama
7. Florida State
8. Georgia
9. USC
10. Nebraska
11. Florida
12. Mississippi State
13. Texas A&M
14. Southern Miss
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. West Virginia
18. Kansas
19. Oregon State
20. Wake Forest
21. Arkansas
22. Missouri State
23. Cincinnati
24. Oklahoma
25. Virginia
Making the case for the Mountaineers
Heading into the Big 12 tournament, the Mountaineers were widely projected to be a host. They improved their resume, but probably prevented weakening it more than anything with wins over Kansas State and Arizona State.
To penalize West Virginia for losing the Big 12 championship game to a team they swept on the road just seems wrong. There were more questions about Kansas' resume heading into the Big 12 tournament than West Virginia's. And to be honest, I think we are all guilty of being prisoners of the moment, putting too much stock into the results of the conference tournaments.
Even with the 9-0 loss, the Mountaineers still hold an eight-run advantage over Kansas in the four games the two teams played. Not to mention, WVU lost two series all year, both of which came to tournament teams.
As far as the metrics go, they are higher than Arkansas in all three, and assuming Georgia takes care of business and wins the SEC title over them this afternoon, they will remain below WVU.
Oregon sits behind the Mountaineers in two of the three and will likely stay there as they play No. 1 UCLA for the Big Ten title.
Mississippi State is one spot higher in the KPI and five spots higher in the RPI, but is two spots lower in the DSR. The Bulldogs were one-and-done in the SEC tournament, while WVU won two games and played for a championship.
Not rewarding WVU with a top 16 seed would be mind-boggling, if you ask me.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_