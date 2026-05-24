WVU Drops in Three Metrics Used for Postseason Seeding — Is Resume Still Host-Worthy?

West Virginia's loss to Kansas in the Big 12 championship game should not impact its NCAA Tournament resume and ultimately host a regional next weekend. However, the loss did result in a slight drop across the board in the DSR, KPI, and RPI — metrics the NCAA selection committee uses to determine seeding.

Quick Summary

DSR: 10th (down 1 spot)

KPI: 12th (down 1 spot)

RPI: 17th (down 2 spots)

Full DSR rankings

1. Georgia Tech

2. North Carolina

3. UCLA

4. Georgia

5. Auburn

6. Texas

7. Texas A&M

8. Florida

9. Kansas

10. West Virginia

11. Florida State

12. Mississippi State

13. Arkansas

14. Oregon State

15. Alabama

16. Wake Forest

17. Tennessee

18. Oregon

19. Ole Miss

20. Nebraska

21. Southern Miss

22. Oklahoma State

23. USC

24. Virginia Tech

25. Jacksonville State

Full KPI rankings

1. Georgia Tech

2. UCLA

3. Auburn

4. North Carolina

5. Texas

6. Florida

7. Georgia

8. Alabama

9. Texas A&M

10. Florida State

11. Mississippi State

12. West Virginia

13. Arkansas

14. Ole Miss

15. Souther Miss

16. Nebraska

17. Kansas

18. Wake Forest

19. Oregon

20. Oregon State

21. Oklahoma

22. Cincinnati

23. Tennessee

24. Miami (FL)

25. USC

Full RPI rankings

1. UCLA

2. Georgia Tech

3. Auburn

4. North Carolina

5. Texas

6. Alabama

7. Florida State

8. Georgia

9. USC

10. Nebraska

11. Florida

12. Mississippi State

13. Texas A&M

14. Southern Miss

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. West Virginia

18. Kansas

19. Oregon State

20. Wake Forest

21. Arkansas

22. Missouri State

23. Cincinnati

24. Oklahoma

25. Virginia

Making the case for the Mountaineers

West Virginia University head coach Steve Sabins | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on S

Heading into the Big 12 tournament, the Mountaineers were widely projected to be a host. They improved their resume, but probably prevented weakening it more than anything with wins over Kansas State and Arizona State.

To penalize West Virginia for losing the Big 12 championship game to a team they swept on the road just seems wrong. There were more questions about Kansas' resume heading into the Big 12 tournament than West Virginia's. And to be honest, I think we are all guilty of being prisoners of the moment, putting too much stock into the results of the conference tournaments.

Even with the 9-0 loss, the Mountaineers still hold an eight-run advantage over Kansas in the four games the two teams played. Not to mention, WVU lost two series all year, both of which came to tournament teams.

As far as the metrics go, they are higher than Arkansas in all three, and assuming Georgia takes care of business and wins the SEC title over them this afternoon, they will remain below WVU.

Oregon sits behind the Mountaineers in two of the three and will likely stay there as they play No. 1 UCLA for the Big Ten title.

Mississippi State is one spot higher in the KPI and five spots higher in the RPI, but is two spots lower in the DSR. The Bulldogs were one-and-done in the SEC tournament, while WVU won two games and played for a championship.

Not rewarding WVU with a top 16 seed would be mind-boggling, if you ask me.