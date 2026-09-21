Could ESPN's College GameDay Come to WVU This Season?

Following West Virginia's big win over No. 25 Virginia, there was some hope that ESPN's College GameDay would take advantage of the 3-0 start by the Mountaineers and come to Morgantown this weekend for the showdown with Oklahoma State, who just took down sixth-ranked Oregon a couple of weeks ago.

Unfortunately, they chose to go to Knoxville for the Tennessee-Texas game, which is quite the shocker... another SEC site.

If the Mountaineers keep rolling, could GameDay eventually make its way to Morgantown? For that to happen, several things have to line up. You have to be playing well, the team you host needs to be good, and you have to be one of the most intriguing matchups in college football that weekend.

Let's look at each of the Mountaineers' remaining home games and see if there's a chance.

Week 6: WVU vs. Arizona

Georgia at Alabama

Indiana at Nebraska

USC at Penn State

Texas A&M at Missouri

UCLA at Oregon

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Before I even glanced at the schedule, I thought this could be a possibility, especially if WVU is able to win its next two games and be 5-0. But yeah, they are NOT passing up on Georgia-Alabama.

Week 7: WVU vs. Cincinnati

Florida at Texas

Auburn at Georgia

Notre Dame at BYU

Missouri at Ole Miss

Ohio State at Indiana

Alabama at Tennessee

Mississippi State at LSU

Penn State at Michigan

Cincinnati is unbeaten right now and would need to beat Kansas State and Arizona for this to have a chance. Even then, I don't see this week happening either. Ohio State at Indiana seems the most likely, and if not, Notre Dame at BYU. Most of the games listed would be picked before WVU/Cincy, if not all.

Week 11: WVU vs. Kansas

Texas at LSU

Missouri at Georgia

USC at Indiana

Michigan at Oregon

Duke at Miami

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

The timing for the Kansas game stinks because this isn't the greatest slate. The Jayhawks aren't rolling into Morgantown with a great record. Not happening here either.

Week 12: WVU vs. Houston

Georgia at South Carolina

Indiana at Washington

Virginia Tech at Miami

Ohio State at Nebraska

Pitt at Louisville

SMU at Notre Dame

Alright, here is where it FINALLY gets interesting. Of course, West Virginia is going to have to be playing well and squarely in the Big 12 conversation to have a chance, but if they are, I think it could happen. South Carolina will fall apart at some point. I'm not sold on Washington; Virginia Tech is decent, but not great, and Nebraska will likely hit a rough patch. This leaves the final three games listed and WVU-Houston, assuming both are worthy of being considered. A chance to go back to Morgantown in late November? That would be hard to pass up.