Could ESPN's College GameDay Come to WVU This Season?
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Following West Virginia's big win over No. 25 Virginia, there was some hope that ESPN's College GameDay would take advantage of the 3-0 start by the Mountaineers and come to Morgantown this weekend for the showdown with Oklahoma State, who just took down sixth-ranked Oregon a couple of weeks ago.
Unfortunately, they chose to go to Knoxville for the Tennessee-Texas game, which is quite the shocker... another SEC site.
If the Mountaineers keep rolling, could GameDay eventually make its way to Morgantown? For that to happen, several things have to line up. You have to be playing well, the team you host needs to be good, and you have to be one of the most intriguing matchups in college football that weekend.
Let's look at each of the Mountaineers' remaining home games and see if there's a chance.
Week 6: WVU vs. Arizona
Georgia at Alabama
Indiana at Nebraska
USC at Penn State
Texas A&M at Missouri
UCLA at Oregon
Texas vs. Oklahoma
Before I even glanced at the schedule, I thought this could be a possibility, especially if WVU is able to win its next two games and be 5-0. But yeah, they are NOT passing up on Georgia-Alabama.
Week 7: WVU vs. Cincinnati
Florida at Texas
Auburn at Georgia
Notre Dame at BYU
Missouri at Ole Miss
Ohio State at Indiana
Alabama at Tennessee
Mississippi State at LSU
Penn State at Michigan
Cincinnati is unbeaten right now and would need to beat Kansas State and Arizona for this to have a chance. Even then, I don't see this week happening either. Ohio State at Indiana seems the most likely, and if not, Notre Dame at BYU. Most of the games listed would be picked before WVU/Cincy, if not all.
Week 11: WVU vs. Kansas
Texas at LSU
Missouri at Georgia
USC at Indiana
Michigan at Oregon
Duke at Miami
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
The timing for the Kansas game stinks because this isn't the greatest slate. The Jayhawks aren't rolling into Morgantown with a great record. Not happening here either.
Week 12: WVU vs. Houston
Georgia at South Carolina
Indiana at Washington
Virginia Tech at Miami
Ohio State at Nebraska
Pitt at Louisville
SMU at Notre Dame
Alright, here is where it FINALLY gets interesting. Of course, West Virginia is going to have to be playing well and squarely in the Big 12 conversation to have a chance, but if they are, I think it could happen. South Carolina will fall apart at some point. I'm not sold on Washington; Virginia Tech is decent, but not great, and Nebraska will likely hit a rough patch. This leaves the final three games listed and WVU-Houston, assuming both are worthy of being considered. A chance to go back to Morgantown in late November? That would be hard to pass up.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_