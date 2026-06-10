The Next Lefty Star Pitcher for WVU? Mountaineers Land Transfer Griffen Paige

Steve Sabins keeps winning even when the West Virginia Mountaineers aren't playing. On Tuesday night, he and his staff officially picked up a commitment from Wright State transfer pitcher Griffen Paige (6'2", 185 lbs).

The left-handed junior is transferring a little closer to his home of Mount Pleasant Mills, PA, for his final year of eligibility.

Paige spent much of his true freshman season in the bullpen, making 12 relief appearances, but did register a pair of starts, finishing the year with a 5.18 ERA over 24.1 innings of work. In 2025, he moved into a starting role, and as you might expect, experienced some growing pains, ending the campaign with a 7.55 ERA and an opponent's batting average of .270.

This past season, he became the ace of Wright State's staff. He racked up 77 punch outs to just 35 walks in 76 innings pitched. Hitters only hit .199 off of him this year, factoring into a much lower WHIP of 1.16 and ERA of 4.14. The long ball was the one issue he had, watching 12 balls leave the park across 14 starts.

Over the years, West Virginia has done Yeoman's work with left-handed starting pitchers from Derek Clark to Griffin Kirn, and now Maxx Yehl. Paige hopes to be the next one in that group and will be a candidate for the starting rotation next season. Worst-case scenario, he becomes a bulk guy out of the pen, taking on a similar role to the one Ian Korn currently holds.

West Virginia baseball's class of 2026 commits

RHP Slade Barton, RHP Kyle Casteel, RHP Luke Coats, LHP Colin Harrison, RHP Blake Krushinski, SS Juan Araujo, SS Kayden Lipscomb, SS Joshua Viars, 1B Jordan Burwell, OF Henkel Acevedo, OF CJ Alfano.

West Virginia's 2026 transfer portal commits

RHP Korey Alston (Odessa JC), RHP Drew Becker (Ashland, D-II), INF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC), OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC), OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC), RHP Griffen Paige (Wright State), RHP Austin Ziance (Marietta College).

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